Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s e-commerce market continues to expand strongly in 2026, but behind hundreds of trillions of VND in sales, competition is entering a new phase, with efficiency and sustainability becoming increasingly important.



According to the e-Conomy SEA 2026 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, Vietnam’s e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) is projected to reach 32 billion USD this year, up 22% from 2025, accounting for around two-thirds of the country’s digital economy, which is estimated at 49 billion USD this year.



E-commerce GMV could rise to 61 billion USD by 2030 and 144 billion USD by 2035, representing annual compound growth of approximately 18%.



Marc Woo, Managing Director of Google Vietnam, attributed the growth to strong consumer adoption and proactive national AI policies.



Meanwhile, Willy Chang, a Partner at Bain, noted that social commerce, livestreaming and AI are reshaping shopping habits, making content and customer engagement increasingly important alongside prices.



However, differences in digital capabilities and regulatory compliance between large businesses and smaller ones, cooperatives and household businesses remain significant challenges, said Le Hoang Oanh, Director-General of the E-commerce Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Shopee and TikTok Shop: Competition beyond price



Shopee maintains its leading position in transaction value while TikTok Shop continues to close the gap through content-driven commerce and livestreaming.



According to Metric.vn, combined sales on Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada and Tiki reached approximately 150.4 trillion VND (5.8 billion USD) in the third quarter of 2026, up 51.6% year-on-year. Revenue for the first nine months totalled nearly 442 trillion VND, with 3.28 billion products sold.



The market share gap between Shopee and TikTok Shop narrowed from 14.3 percentage points in the third quarter of 2025 to just 1.7 percentage points in the same period this year. While Shopee's sales grew 26.4%, TikTok Shop recorded growth of 75.9%.



Dinh Thi Nho, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Metric.vn, described the competition as increasingly a two-horse race. Shopee benefits from its established user base and scale, while TikTok Shop capitalises on its content-driven discovery commerce model, in which consumers discover products through videos and livestreams rather than actively searching for them.



Each platform has its own approach, but both share a common trend: competition is shifting away from price cuts towards customer retention, product quality and an enhanced shopping experience.



Growth continues, but not for all



Experts forecast that Vietnam's e-commerce market will continue expanding in 2027, with growth scenarios ranging from 15–20% under a cautious outlook to 25–30% under an optimistic one. However, rising operating costs and stricter regulatory requirements will put greater pressure on businesses.



The amended legal framework, including the Law on E-commerce and the Government’s Decree No. 248/2026/ND-CP, effective from July 1, 2026, introduces new requirements on seller identification, platform accountability, livestreaming, affiliate marketing and cross-border transactions. Although compliance may increase costs in the short term, greater transparency is expected to benefit reputable businesses and protect consumers.



Do Huu Hung, Vice President of the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), said the market is entering a more mature phase, in which product quality and credibility will increasingly determine sellers' competitiveness.



Businesses are therefore advised to diversify sales channels rather than rely on a single platform, shift their focus from revenue to profitability, strengthen brand credibility, use data and AI to improve demand forecasting and customer experience, and prepare for a commercial model that integrates content, entertainment, and transactions.



Vietnam's e-commerce market still has considerable growth potential. However, success in 2027 will depend less on traffic volumes or discount campaigns than on businesses' ability to understand customers, build trust and turn orders into profitable transactions./.

Vũ Thị Kim Anh