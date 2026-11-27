Hanoi (VNA) – The 11th Commission Meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) achieved significant outcomes, providing fresh impetus for the agreement's future development, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said at an international press conference in Hanoi on November 27.

Vietnam, as the chairmanship of the CPTPP in 2026, successfully hosted the 11th CPTPP Commission Meeting and a series of related events, including CPTPP-EU and CPTPP-ASEAN trade and investment dialogues and the CPTPP-ASEAN-EU Business Forum 2026, on November 26 – 27, Thai said.

He thanked ministers, heads of delegations, senior officials and representatives of CPTPP members for their close coordination and contributions to the outcomes.

Regarding improvements to the CPTPP’s operational mechanisms, members agreed to establish a CPTPP Support Office (CSO), to be temporarily based in Japan. The move reflects the collective efforts of all members to enhance coordination, ensure the continuity and effectiveness of the agreement’s operations, and meet the demands of its future development and expansion.

On upgrading the agreement, they endorsed a negotiation plan covering key areas, including services trade, e-commerce, customs and trade facilitation, cross-border services, enhancing competitiveness and facilitating business operations, and trade and women’s economic empowerment. The negotiations are expected to be substantially completed by mid-2027, helping keep the CPTPP a high-standard and dynamic agreement that responds to changes in the global economy and trade.

Members agreed to launch accession negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia and the Philippines, while working towards the early conclusion of Uruguay's accession negotiations. This reflects the agreement's continued appeal and members' commitment to expansion while maintaining its high standards and quality, Thai said.

Vietnam also worked with other members to successfully organise the CPTPP- ASEAN - EU Business Forum, attended by ASEAN ministers and heads of CPTPP delegations, the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and representatives of Vietnamese and CPTPP businesses and corporations.

These activities aim to ensure that CPTPP’s policies and cooperation programmes better address businesses' practical needs, helping them make more effective use of opportunities from the agreement, promote trade and investment cooperation, and strengthen supply chain connectivity.

Ministers adopted a number of important documents and decisions at the meeting, Thai said, noting that 2026 also saw the highest number of documents adopted during any CPTPP chairmanship since the agreement took effect.

Thai said the achievements reflect the collective efforts, solidarity and shared responsibility of all CPTPP members, adding that Vietnam is proud to have made an active contribution as the CPTPP 2026 chair.

Thai expressed confidence that, building on these results, the CPTPP will continue to grow and gain new achievements under Peru's chairmanship in 2027, with Vietnam and Malaysia serving as vice-chairs. The agreement will further strengthen its pioneering role in promoting an open, stable, predictable and rules-based international trade and investment environment.

At the 5th CPTPP Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM 5) in Hanoi from November 23 - 27, Vietnam played an active role in coordinating and connecting members and building consensus on cooperation priorities, laying the groundwork for the agreement's substantive and in-depth development and its positive contributions to global trade, Thai stressed./.