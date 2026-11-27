Hanoi (VNA) – President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Hanoi on November 27 afternoon to attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van welcomed the Myanmar delegation at Noi Bai International Airport.

The President was accompanied by Union Minister at the President’s Office Khin Maung Yi; Union Minister of Foreign Affairs Tin Maung Swe; Union Minister for Finance and Revenue Kan Zaw; Union Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Min Naung; among senior officials from other ministries.

Myanmar currently chairs the ACMECS mechanism.

At an international press conference in Hanoi on November 26, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said the 12th CLMV Summit will be held under the theme “Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Common Future,” while the 11th ACMECS Summit's theme is “Strengthening Socio-Economic Development Toward Smart and Sustainable ACMECS”. Both are regular biennial events of two leading Mekong cooperation mechanisms.

At Vietnam's initiative, the CLMV Summit will, for the first time, invite development partners, development organisations, and businesses to attend, she noted.

Hang stressed that Mekong countries attach great importance to the two summits and expect them to set new cooperation directions, renew priorities and implementation methods, and deliver more practical and effective outcomes, contributing to the development of member countries and peace, stability and cooperation in the sub-region./.