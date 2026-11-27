Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for further reforms to develop Vietnam's stock market into a transparent, modern and internationally competitive capital mobilisation channel, helping make the country a trusted and attractive destination for international investment flows.



He made the call at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 27 marking the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's securities industry (November 28, 1996–2026), where the State Securities Commission (SSC) received the first-class Labour Order in recognition of its outstanding achievements in developing the country's stock market and promoting its international integration. Read full story



– Vietnam will focus on tapping new growth drivers, strengthening regional economic integration and delivering tangible benefits to people and businesses during its APEC host year in 2027, heard an international press conference on APEC Vietnam 2027 in Hanoi on November 27.



Addressing the press conference, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Head of the APEC 2027 National Secretariat, said that building on the achievements of APEC 2026 in China and the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, Vietnam has chosen the theme “Jointly Forging a New Era of Resilience, Innovation and Prosperity” for its host year. Read full story



– Ten outstanding young scientists in the fields of social sciences and humanities were honoured with the Khue Van Cac Awards at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in Hanoi on November 26.



The organising committee also recognised eight promising young scientists for their research efforts and potential in these fields. Read full story



– Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell co-chaired the fifth Vietnam-Australia Economic Partnership Meeting in Hanoi on November 26, reported the Ministry of Finance (MOF).



The meeting is the main high-level dialogue under the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Its aim is to review progress made in the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) through reports from the trade and investment working groups and the annual development dialogue, and set the next phase of substantive cooperation. Read full story



– Vietnam and India should strengthen maritime cooperation, enhance capacity-building and promote resource sharing to maintain a peaceful, stable and secure maritime environment based on international law in the Indo-Pacific region.



The message was highlighted at a roundtable discussion on Vietnam’s role as co-lead of the “capacity building and resource sharing” pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and prospects for bilateral maritime cooperation. Read full story



– Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports topped 9.2 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2026, bringing the sector closer to the 10 billion USD full-year target and shifting the focus towards quality, standardised growing areas and the sustainable expansion of key export crops.



Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit), said November fruit and vegetable exports were estimated at 913.18 million USD, down 9.96% month on month but up 30.2% year on year. Imports rose 32.1% to nearly 3.3 billion USD, leaving a trade surplus of more than 5.9 billion USD. Read full story



– The first-ever Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival opened on November 27 at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel special national relic site, bringing a colourful spectacle to the skies under the theme “Flying over a peaceful homeland”.



Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Chien Thang Saigon Company, the three-day event is a highlight of the Festival for Peace 2026. Read full story./.

VNA