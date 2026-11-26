Hanoi (VNA) - First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Bui Quang Huy held talks with Chairman of the Young Guard of United Russia Anton Demidov and signed a cooperation agreement in Hanoi on November 26.

Huy said the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union and the current Russian Federation remains warm and trusted, built by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

The Vietnamese people and youth always remember and value the Soviet Union and Russia's support for their national liberation, construction and defence, and want deeper bilateral cooperation across various fields that match the interests and aspirations of the two countries’ people and youth, he said.

Huy said the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership keeps growing through regular high-level visits and contacts.

He cited General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Russia in September 2026 and the Joint Statement on further strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period as an important new momentum.

Huy also pointed to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Valentina Matvienko’s official visit to Vietnam earlier this month and the top Vietnamese leader’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, as further signs of political trust and commitment to delivering on high-level agreements.

In youth work, the HCYU Central Committee and the Young Guard of the United Russia, in collaboration with youth agencies and bodies in both countries, have run exchanges and experience-sharing activities that have deepened understanding and friendship between young Vietnamese and Russians.

Huy, however, said their cooperation still falls short of potential and the strong bilateral relationship, and called for tighter coordination and concrete, regular and practical events that meet youth needs.

The official said he expects the talks’ consensus to be concretised soon, making joint work deeper and more effective and supporting the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Demidov, in reply, said he is pleased that dialogue since a meeting two years ago led to the talks and signing of the agreement. In his view, the signing is a starting point, not an endpoint, for cooperation and exchanges between central and local levels on joint projects.

The agreement sets a framework for youth exchanges, sharing of experience in youth policy and work, training of young personnel, stronger links among educational establishments, joint scientific research and spread of each other’s languages.

Both sides will focus on youth startups, innovation, digital transformation, green and circular economy development, and step up cultural, arts, sports and volunteer exchanges, patriotic education and coordination at multilateral forums.

To implement the agreement effectively, the host proposed the two sides agree on an annual plan soon, designate clear focal points and set priority activities./.