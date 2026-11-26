Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Commander-in-Chief of the People’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2026-2031 term in Hanoi on November 26.



Attendees included Politburo members: General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other Party Central Committee members, leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies, and council members.



The meeting focused on identifying the emerging strategic landscape and assessing its implications for Vietnam’s peaceful and stable environment. Participants also reviewed the performance of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, discussed challenges facing the country’s defence, security and foreign affairs, and proposed policy orientations for the coming period.



Addressing the event, General Secretary and President Lam stressed that Vietnam is implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, which sets ambitious development goals. Amid changes in the global landscape, the country must maintain independence, self-reliance and a peaceful environment for development.



He called for stronger strategic autonomy, enhanced grassroots defence and security, protection of maritime and island sovereignty, peaceful border development, and more effective participation in multilateral mechanisms. He also emphasised the importance of building a streamlined, strong, regular, elite and modern People’s Army and People’s Public Security, while associating the all-people national defence posture with the people’s security posture and the people-based posture. Investment in defence and security should be linked with the development of science and technology, and civil defence capabilities.



As host of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) 2027, Vietnam should work with member economies to shape the forum’s cooperation agenda, focusing on raising productivity, promoting regional trade and investment, increasing economic resilience and improving people's living standards, he said, adding that the success of the host year will lie in identifying shared interests and launching initiatives.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the 2nd meeting of the National Defence and Security Council for 2026-2031 term. (Photo: VNA)

The General Secretary and President underlined that public trust is the foundation of national strength amid changes. Such trust must be built through responsive governance, addressing legitimate public concerns and taking responsibility for shortcomings.



He urged authorities to listen to citizens, pay attention to young people when formulating employment and vocational training policies, and improve grassroots problem-solving under the two-tier local administration model. Officials must clearly state deadlines and personally inspect results, while those engaging in harassment or self-serving conduct must face strict punishment.



Where multiple localities encounter the same regulatory obstacle, relevant ministries should review and propose amendments, he said, requiring the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organisations to monitor the fulfilment of authorities’ commitments to the people./.