Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) on November 20 passed the Law on Protection of Important Works related to National Security; the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools; the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue; the Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication, and the Law on Data Security.

The Law on Protection of Important Works related to National Security passed with 473 of the 473 deputies in favour and will take effect on July 1, 2027.

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang presented a report on its revisions. The revised draft has 40 articles, one fewer than the version submitted at the start of the session. It was aligned with the Law on Government Organisation. Rules on the rights of organisations and individuals are also revised, notably compensation and support for damage, complaint and denunciation rights, and access to information on protection scope.

With 475 of the 475 deputies voting yes, the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools and the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue was approved and comes into force on March 1, 2027.

Quang said the draft has been reviewed for consistency with relevant laws and practical requirements.

The Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication was adopted with 473 of the 478 deputies in favour. It has seven chapters and 45 articles and enters into force on July 1, 2027. Public digital signature certificates will be issued by the national electronic identification and authentication management agency from March 1, 2027.

Before the vote, Minister Quang presented a summary report on six major revisions. The draft was reviewed for consistency with the laws on data, electronic transactions, personal data protection, cybersecurity and citizen identity. It clarifies mandatory versus voluntary e-identification and authentication, purpose-limited data collection, no re-collection of existing data, and no requirement to present documents already electronically identified.

The Law on Data Security, with six chapters and 28 articles, was approved with 468 of the 474 deputies in favour and will become effective on July 1, 2027.

It sets principles and measures for data security protection and defines rights, obligations and responsibilities of agencies, organisations and individuals, plus state management. It also applies to foreign entities and individuals in Vietnam and abroad when processing data under Vietnamese jurisdiction or infringing Vietnam’s data security./.