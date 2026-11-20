Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 20 for Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke and a delegation of 39 Japan overseas cooperation volunteers (JOCVs).

Deputy FM Tuan congratulated the volunteers on finishing their Vietnam service and credited ODA projects broadly, and the JOCV programme specifically, with supporting Vietnam’s socio-economic development and fostering Vietnam-Japan ties over the past 31 years.

He welcomed the increasingly comprehensive and substantive Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by high political trust.

The host asked Japanese Government and JICA to keep ODA cooperation and volunteer dispatch in focus, and expand placements into areas where Japan has strengths and Vietnam has needs, including institutional improvement, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, science - technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He urged the volunteers to keep championing Vietnam and act as a bridge for bilateral friendship and mutual understanding after returning home.

Kobayashi, for his part, reported on Japanese volunteer dispatch to Vietnam and thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies for facilitating the programme.

Volunteers in physical therapy, Japanese language teaching, and community culture and tourism development shared feelings about their life and work in Vietnam. They thanked the host Government, relevant agencies and localities for support, said they plan to return to the country after their dispatch term./.