Hanoi (VNA) - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Vietnam Cultural Industries and Copyright Office on November 20 convened a Hanoi workshop on copyright protection and anti-piracy in the content industry, drawing Vietnamese and Japanese agencies to discuss enforcement, online piracy and legal distribution.

The event came just over a week after General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae issued a Joint Vision Statement agreeing to step up cooperation against online copyright infringement, target sites offering pirated manga and anime, and treat the content industry as a key engine of economic growth and people-to-people exchanges.

In September, JICA, with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) support, surveyed Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on the legal and enforcement framework for copyright and anti-piracy, inter-agency coordination, legal distribution and copyright exploitation for content industry development.

Using the survey data, Vietnamese copyright, intellectual property and anti-piracy agencies joined JICA, the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs, the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), the Japanese Embassy and BCG to identify the biggest bottlenecks in anti-piracy efforts.

Key topics included domestic enforcement capacity, such as identifying infringement, evidence gathering and case handling; stronger inter-agency coordination; cross-border online infringement; and linking enforcement with legal distribution, consumer awareness and content industry promotion.

Recommendations and lessons from Japan’s public-private partnership model will inform JICA and relevant agencies of both countries as they build a concrete cooperation framework aimed at a transparent, sustainable business environment for content creators./.