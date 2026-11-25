Da Nang (VNA) – Vietnam Television (VTV), in coordination with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), on November 25 opened the ABU CARE 13 Documentary Co-Production 2nd Meeting in the central city of Da Nang, alongside an intensive training workshop aimed at enhancing capacity in producing television documentaries on heritage and culture.



The three-day event brings together producers, directors, television experts and representatives of broadcasting organisations from the region and around the world.



Speaking at the event, Truong Duy Hoa, Deputy Director of VTV’s Central and Central Highlands Television Centre (VTV8), said that in the new development phase, VTV8 aims to become a national television channel specialising in culture, heritage, history and tourism.

The channel will focus on improving the quality of specialised non-fictional content, including documentaries, cultural reportage, experiential programmes and media products meeting international standards.



Participation in ABU CARE 13 provides an opportunity for television professionals in the Central and Central Highlands region to exchange experience and learn modern storytelling approaches from international experts, while expanding co-production, copyright exchange and support for foreign film crews seeking access to filming locations in Vietnam, he noted.



ABU CARE is a documentary co-production project initiated by the ABU, providing a platform for broadcasters to share ideas, exchange creative experience, improve production quality and promote programme co-production. A highlight of the event is a series of specialised workshops featuring two experienced experts.



Xiao Xiaowai, CARE 13 executive producer, documentary director and producer at China Global Television Network (CGTN), shares insights into the format of cultural-themed documentaries, as well as the use of cinematic language to preserve and tell stories about intangible cultural heritage. Meanwhile, Nurashikin Zaharuddin, filmmaker and co-founder of Malaysia-based Happy Campers Productions, focuses on techniques for identifying compelling stories, exploring human perspectives, sharing experience in on-location production and developing cultural content suitable for diverse audiences and media platforms.



During the conference, participants will screen, analyse and discuss documentaries from Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, China, Türkiye, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. They will also vote for and present the “Producer’s Choice” award to recognise outstanding works in terms of quality and creativity.



Aoki Kazunori, Director of ABU Programming, said CARE 13 is not merely a co-production project but also a forum for filmmakers from different countries to connect, exchange ideas, share experience and strengthen friendship.



Through the power of documentaries, productions can help bring people closer, foster mutual understanding among cultures, and spread positive values throughout communities, he said.



He expressed his hope that discussions and exchanges at the event would inspire creativity, helping filmmakers further develop their ideas and improve the quality of their productions.



The selection of Da Nang as the host city is particularly meaningful, given its convenient location and proximity to the central region's rich cultural heritage, including Hoi An ancient town, My Son sanctuary and numerous distinctive tangible and intangible cultural values.



Through the conference and training programme, VTV aims to strengthen the professional capacity of its television workforce and encourage creative approaches to producing specialised content on heritage and culture, combining in-depth research materials, cinematic language and modern media technologies./.

VNA