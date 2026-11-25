Hanoi (VNA) - A series of cultural and artistic events held in Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Tri on November 24 showcased the country’s rich heritage, cultural diversity and tourism potential, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors.



In Ho Chi Minh City, thousands of people attended a special programme entitled “Proud of Vietnamese Identity” to mark Vietnam Culture Day. Connecting three venues in Sai Gon, Thu Dau Mot and Vung Tau, the event combined traditional performances with 3D mapping technology to tell stories of southern Vietnam’s heritage and cultural traditions.



The programme featured various art forms, including northern folk dances, traditional ritual singing, vi and giam folk songs, royal court music and cai luong (reformed opera). Performances by ethnic Cho Ro artists, including gong music associated with the Yang Vri festival, highlighted the cultural identity of local communities.



A highlight was the 3D mapping show on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, which blended light, music and contemporary technology to bring traditional cultural values closer to the public.



Visitors expressed their appreciation for the open cultural space, saying the event offered young people and families an engaging way to learn about national history and traditions, and provided international tourists with memorable experiences.



Quang Tri leaders mark the opening of the first Quang Tri Culture and Tourism Week on November 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the central province of Quang Tri launched its first Culture and Tourism Week in 2026 in Dong Hoi and Nam Dong Ha wards.



The opening programme featured performances highlighting the province’s revolutionary history, cultural heritage, natural landscapes and aspirations for development. Lion and dragon dances, traditional music, ao dai (traditional Vietnamese dress) fashion shows and street festivals were also held, alongside fireworks displays at both venues.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam said that Quang Tri has distinctive advantages in natural heritage, historical sites and cultural traditions. The event aims to promote the province’s image and turn its heritage and tourism potential into resources for socio-economic development.



The week-long event, running from November 24 to 30, features a wide range of activities, including the Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival from November 27 to 29, with 34 balloons expected to represent Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities.



Other highlights include a pigeon release, a memorial lantern ceremony for fallen soldiers on the Thach Han River, a rock concert, water sports, paragliding, culinary events and adventure tourism experiences.



The Culture and Tourism Week, scheduled to be held monthly from the 24th day of a month, is expected to help attract investment, extend visitors’ stays and prepare Quang Tri for its hosting of the 2027 National Tourism Year, contributing to the development of tourism into a key economic sector./.

