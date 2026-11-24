Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia held Vietnam Culture Day 2026 in Kuala Lumpur on November 22, attracting a large number of ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, local and international friends, and Vietnamese nationals living, studying and working in the country.



The event was particularly significant as it marked the first celebration of Vietnam Culture Day, officially designated for November 24 each year.



Opening the event, Ambassador Pham Thi Thuy Nga emphasised that the occasion is a tribute to Vietnam's rich cultural heritage and the role of culture in shaping national identity. Forged over thousands of years of history, Vietnamese identity is reflected in the distinctive traditions, arts, cuisine and lifestyles of the country's 54 ethnic groups.



She highlighted Vietnamese culture as part of the ASEAN cultural family, where countries share the values of friendship, diversity and unity.



On this occasion, the embassy chose cuisine as a bridge for cultural diplomacy.



A highlight was a hands-on demonstration of traditional Vietnamese spring roll-making, allowing international guests to watch the process and try rolling the delicacy themselves. Food stalls also offered a taste of Vietnam with popular dishes and drinks such as beef pho, banh mi and Vietnamese coffee.



The culinary activities left a strong impression on diplomatic representatives of various countries. Austrian Ambassador to Malaysia Gerhard Eisl expressed his appreciation for Vietnam's distinctive cuisine and the friendliness of its people. He said making spring rolls himself has been a fun challenge, made even more enjoyable by a cup of rich Vietnamese coffee.



Brunei's Ambassador to Malaysia Abdu'r Rahmani and his wife extended their thanks to the embassy and Vietnamese community, praising the event for showcasing the richness of Vietnamese culture, from musical and dance performances to hands-on spring roll-making and coffee tasting.



A community cultural performance following the opening ceremony added to the lively and warm atmosphere, evoking a strong sense of national pride and attachment to the homeland.



Nguyen Thuy Thien Huong, a Vietnamese language lecturer at the University of Malaya, said she is proud to accompany the students at this inaugural celebration.



She stressed that the event not only provides an opportunity to introduce Vietnamese culture to international friends but also helped second-generation Vietnamese children strengthen their awareness of the importance of preserving their mother tongue.



Vietnam Culture Day 2026 in Kuala Lumpur left lasting memories and a positive impression on international guests. It helped strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community overseas while promoting cultural exchanges and friendship between Vietnam, Malaysia and other ASEAN countries./.

VNA