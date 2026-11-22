Macau (VNA) – The Vietnamese Association in China’s Macau Special Administrative Region has set up a booth showcasing Vietnam’s distinctive culinary culture and staged traditional art performances highlighting the country’s national identity at the ongoing 26th Macau Food Festival.

The 17-day event brings together around 140 participating units and features several main areas, including Chinese Food Street, Asian Food Street and Korean-Japanese Food Street.

Addressing the opening ceremony on November 20, head of the festival’s organising committee Chan Chak Mou highlighted that cuisine has become one of Macau’s distinctive attractions, reflecting centuries of cultural exchanges between the East and the West. It is also one of the key sectors being promoted by the special administrative region’s government as part of efforts to develop Macau into a world-class tourism and leisure centre.

He noted that this year’s festival is held alongside the Macau Grand Prix and a series of consumer promotion and community entertainment activities, creating synergies in promoting local culture, attracting tourists and stimulating economic growth.

Meanwhile, Director of the Macau Government Tourism Office Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the food festival, after 26 editions, had become a signature event in the region’s cultural and social life.

The event not only provides an important platform for the local food industry to showcase its strengths but also helps enhance Macau’s international image as a world-renowned creative city of gastronomy.

The booth of the Vietnamese Association in Macau, located on the festival’s Asian Food Street, has attracted large numbers of local and international visitors eager to sample popular Vietnamese dishes and learn more about the country’s culinary culture. This is the fifth consecutive year that Vietnamese representatives have been invited to participate in the event.

Duong Trung Duc, President of the association, said it had been regularly invited by the festival’s organisers in recent years as one of the event’s key partners.

In addition to showcasing Vietnamese dishes and culinary traditions, the association has arranged a 60-minute programme of traditional art performances highlighting the country's cultural identity on the festival’s main stage, helping bring Vietnamese culture closer to local residents and international visitors.

Through a range of practical activities in recent years, the Vietnamese community in Macau has strengthened its solidarity and mutual support while serving as an important bridge in promoting Vietnamese culture to international friends./.