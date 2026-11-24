Lao Cai (VNA) – Across the highland and border villages of Lao Cai province in northern Vietnam, many cultural values are being “awakened” and transformed into high-value tourism products. Experience has shown that this approach aligns with turning culture and heritage into endogenous resources for sustainable development.

As a result, values that existed only in the daily lives and memories of small communities have become attractive tourism products, helping create jobs, raise incomes and encourage local people to take an active role in preserving their cultural identity.

The depth of indigenous culture

Lao Cai is endowed with a rich and diverse store of distinctive traditional cultural values, alongside magnificent natural landscapes. The province is making effective use of these important resources to develop sustainable tourism.

Y Ty is entering its most beautiful time of the year. Terraced fields cascading down the mountainsides turn golden as the rice ripens, drawing large numbers of visitors to the border highlands to sightsee, take photographs and enjoy local experiences.

Every year, Ha Van Chuong from Hai Phong city and his friends make Y Ty a must-visit destination during the autumn rice harvest. He said each return visit brought familiar yet different impressions and experiences. Roads have been widened and improved, making journeys smoother and shorter, while the scenery remained picturesque and moving, just as it had been on his first visit.

Beyond its beauty, Y Ty during the rice harvest offers fresh, pleasant air. The crisp early mornings, warm midday weather and poetic afternoons create a gentle rhythm that makes every step of exploring the area a wonderful and unforgettable experience. For him, the trip is not merely about admiring the rice fields, but also about experiencing the simple, profound beauty of Y Ty's natural surroundings and people.

Traditional cuisine in Bac Ha is another thread connecting visitors to the area and encouraging them to stay longer. The variety, harmonious colours and distinctive highland flavours of local dishes make the meal particularly appealing to visitors.

With its depth and vitality, culture has become a magnet drawing increasing numbers of visitors to Lao Cai. During the recent National Day holiday alone, the province welcomed around 450,000 tourist arrivals, nearly twice the figure recorded in the same period in 2025. Tourism revenue was estimated at around 1.9 trillion VND (73.81 million USD), placing Lao Cai among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide to record tourism receipts of at least 1 trillion VND.

Cooperation, promotion to spread Lao Cai’s image

Lao Cai's impressive tourism performance reflects sustained efforts to promote and showcase its culture and people internationally, driven by local cultural ambassadors and stronger cooperation.

The province has been authentically portrayed in reality television programmes and digital content created by popular influencers with large followings, including Vang Thi Thong, a Tay woman from Ban Lien commune; Chao Yen, a Dao Tuyen woman from A Mu Sung commune; and Vu Ngoc Huong, a Giay woman from Ta Van commune.

Ban Lien has gained prominence through glimpses of the family life of Vang Thi Thong, owner of Ban Lien Pine Homestay, which offers visitors a rustic setting, a peaceful atmosphere and an insight into the simple lifestyle of local people.

Following the strong impression made by the reality television programme “Gia dinh Ha Ha – Nhung ngay troi bao la” (Ha Ha Family – Under the Vast Sky) in June 2025, Thong's homestay has continued to operate with a steady stream of guests. Rooms are consistently fully booked, often months in advance.

According to Luong Manh Ha, Chairman of the Ban Lien commune People's Committee, the programme's wide reach led to a sharp increase in visitor numbers, boosting revenue from homestays, food services and local products such as Shan Tuyet tea and glutinous rice.

In the first six months of 2026 alone, Ban Lien welcomed around 6,800 visitors, compared with 4,500 for the whole of 2025. This shows that the appeal of this highland villages is no longer merely a temporary effect of a television programme, but is gradually establishing it as a genuine destination on the community-based tourism map, thanks in part to the active promotion efforts of local tourism ambassadors such as Thong and other Ban Lien residents.

Alongside stepping up promotion of its image, products and destinations, Lao Cai is strengthening cooperation with other localities and improving regional connectivity to sustain tourism growth and work towards its 2026 targets of welcoming 11.28 million visitors and generating an estimated 51.1 trillion VND in tourism revenue./.