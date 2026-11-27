Geneva (VNA) – A traditional Vietnamese martial arts class at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, is helping preserve the country’s cultural heritage and nurture younger generations’ ties with their homeland.



The initiative was launched by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai and martial arts instructor Dinh Hoang Kim An after the COVID-19 pandemic. The class was initially intended for children of mission staff, offering them opportunities to improve their physical fitness and perform traditional martial arts at cultural events in Geneva. More importantly, it aimed to strengthen their connection with the Vietnamese language and culture.



An initially held sessions every Thursday. Besides physical training, children were encouraged to communicate in Vietnamese and learn about the country's origins and history through lessons.



To help them understand the cultural values behind the movements, An incorporated storytelling into his teaching, highlighting the traditional virtues of "Nhan, Le, Nghia, Tri and Tin" (benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom and trustworthiness).



The class has accompanied the Vietnamese mission at major cultural diplomacy events, including National Day celebrations and ASEAN and Asian festivals. Their performances have received warm responses and applause from local audiences and international friends.



An said he hoped the class would provide children with a healthy environment to develop physically and mentally while fostering sportsmanship, self-confidence and discipline.



After more than three years, many participants have returned to Vietnam with their parents following the completion of their diplomatic assignments. However, the class has continued thanks to the mission's efforts. It now meets every Tuesday and attracts new participants.



Speaking on the occasion of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, said the class helps younger generations, particularly children born and raised abroad, better understand Vietnamese traditions, martial spirit and values of compassion, perseverance, discipline and resilience.



He added that it also nurtures their love for the homeland and strengthens bonds within the Vietnamese community in Switzerland./.

VNA