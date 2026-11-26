Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece has held a “MEET VIETNAM” programme in Athens to mark the Great National Unity Festival (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), with the participation of Greek friends and representatives of local media and the Vietnamese community in the European nation.

Addressing the November 23 event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong highlighted the significance of celebrating Vietnam Culture Day for the first time both at home and abroad in conjunction with the Great National Unity Festival, saying the occasion aimed to honour and promote the country's cultural values and the strength of national unity throughout its history of national defence, construction and development.

The programme in Greece was part of a series of more than 400 activities and events organised on this occasion to honour national cultural identity, spread the spirit of great national unity, promote the development of cultural industries, and create opportunities for people to directly participate in, contribute to and enjoy cultural activities.

The ambassador affirmed that overseas Vietnamese form an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and serve as a bridge between Vietnam and the world. Every Vietnamese living abroad is an ambassador who contributes to promoting the image of the country, its people and culture to international friends, she said.

She also praised the solidarity, strong attachment to the homeland and positive contributions of the Vietnamese community in Greece to preserving and promoting national cultural identity, particularly Vietnamese culinary culture. She noted that an increasing number of Vietnamese restaurants have opened in Greece, introducing popular Vietnamese dishes to local residents and international tourists.

Highlights of the programme included Vietnamese culinary promotion and musical and dance performances staged by members of the Vietnamese community in Greece. Traditional ao dai (long dress), songs and dances imbued with national cultural identity created a warm and friendly atmosphere for cultural exchange. Guests also had the opportunity to savour pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) and a variety of other traditional Vietnamese dishes.

The programme left a lasting impression on Greek friends and strengthened their goodwill towards Vietnam. It also provided an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Greece to gather and share the festive atmosphere with people in their homeland, while promoting national cultural identity and solidarity, fostering people-to-people exchanges and further strengthening the friendship between Vietnam and Greece./.