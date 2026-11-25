Hanoi (VNA) – A special art programme was held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on the evening of November 24 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day, attracting tens of thousands of spectators.

The large-scale event, entitled "Colours of Vietnam: Culture Lights the Way – The Nation in Harmony," brought together music, traditional and contemporary performances, spreading love for Vietnamese culture and national pride.

Among the distinguished guests were Politburo Member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet; Politburo Member and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang; Politburo Member and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; and Politburo Member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang.

Addressing the event, Thang expressed his appreciation to central agencies, local authorities and individuals who have contributed to the programme. He voiced his hope that Vietnam Culture Day would become a festival for the people, nurturing cultural appreciation in every family and community while accompanying the country's development.

He recalled President Ho Chi Minh's statement, made 80 years ago, that “Culture must light the way for the nation”. The message remains relevant today, highlighting culture's vital role in national development.

The official stressed that culture is not only a legacy passed down through generations but also something that each person contributes to through their way of life and leaves for future generations. The people are both the creators and custodians of culture, as well as those who benefit from it, he noted.

Organised by Hanoi's municipal authorities, the programme combined traditional and contemporary art forms with modern performance technology to portray Vietnamese culture from its historical roots and heritage to creativity and international integration.

Structured around an opening act and three chapters – “Culture Lights the Way”, “Colours of Heritage” and “Identity Reaching Out” – the show featured artists and artisans from different generations./.