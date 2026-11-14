Sa Pa: A mountainous land blossoming in all four seasons

Lao Cai (VNA) – Alongside efforts to preserve the cultural identity of local ethnic communities, Sa Pa ward in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is accelerating digital transformation, developing smart urban services and upgrading infrastructure and public spaces to build a green, culturally distinctive and smart urban area.

The development is aligned with the Political Bureau's key resolutions on science and technology, cultural development and tourism development, to promote sustainable growth while preserving local identity.

Preserving identity through smart development

According to To Ngoc Lien, Secretary of the Sa Pa Ward Party Committee, the ward considers science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key priorities, linking them with the digital administration, the digital economy and the digital society.

The locality has introduced a digital tourism platform on its website and Sa Pa Tour application, smart parking and cashless payment services. All OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products have been equipped with electronic traceability labels and listed on e-commerce platforms.

Since September, four information kiosks and public Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed. The network can support more than 2,000 simultaneous connections, allowing visitors to access information about destinations, maps, accommodation, restaurants and local services through interactive touchscreens.

Cultural preservation remains another priority. Sa Pa has maintained its cultural space, showcasing the traditions of five ethnic groups: Dao, Mong, Tay, Xa Pho and Giay. Operated by the Community Connection Culture Cooperative, the venue features traditional houses, kitchens, blacksmithing, brocade embroidery and basket weaving.

Hoang Thi Vuong, chairwoman and general director of the cooperative, said residents are directly involved in introducing and performing traditional cultural activities for visitors, while the cooperative coordinates operations and ensures service quality.

Culture and digital transformation have helped boost tourism. During 2020-2025, visitor numbers grew by an average of around 20% annually. In the first nine months of 2026, Sa Pa welcomed more than 3.55 million visitors and earned over 22.47 trillion VND (880.7 million USD) in tourism and service revenue.

Building a land of flowers blooming all year round

With its cool climate and distinctive natural scenery, Sa Pa is also pursuing a 2026-2029 plan to develop the locality into a “land of flowers”.

The plan envisages nearly 20,000 sq.m of flower landscapes in public spaces, streets, offices, schools, service establishments and residential areas. Local authorities will develop nurseries, expand flower-lined streets and combine perennial ornamental plants with seasonal flowers, encouraging the community's participation in planting and maintenance.

With its cool climate and distinctive natural scenery, Sa Pa is also pursuing a 2026-2029 plan to develop the locality into a “land of flowers”. (Photo: VNA)

Launched in August, the Green Sa Pa programme has also been implemented regularly through environmental clean-ups, urban improvements, tree planting and waste treatment.

Cao Ba Quy, Chairman of the Sa Pa People's Committee, said local authorities, residential areas, businesses and residents all have important roles in maintaining a clean, green and civilised urban environment. Visitors are also encouraged to help promote Sa Pa's positive image.

According to Pham Cao Vy, Chairman of the Lao Cai Tourism Association, the programme will help protect the environment and preserve and enhance the values underpinning Sa Pa's tourism brand.

Recently, the locality launched 13 infrastructure projects covering transport connections, urban renovation, schools and community cultural houses, with total investment exceeding 420 billion VND. Three urban improvement projects worth more than 6 billion VND are scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027.

Through these initiatives, Sa Pa aims to create a modern, environmentally friendly destination where cultural identity, natural beauty and flowers in every season combine to offer visitors memorable experiences./.