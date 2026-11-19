Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnam is stepping up trade promotion and business connectivity with partners in Macau (China) and the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area through its participation in the third Asia International Hotel Supplies and Catering Expo (AHSE), which opened on November 18.



Vietnam’s participation is supported by the Restaurant Association of Vietnam (RAV) and the Vietnam Food and Beverage Ecosystem.



Notably, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau has set up an exhibition booth for the first time, showcasing the country's signature products and key agricultural exports, including coffee, rice, rice crackers, coconut products, tea, bird's nest drinks and cashew nuts.



The booth has attracted considerable interest from visitors and international partners, providing an opportunity to promote Vietnamese products and connect domestic businesses with potential partners in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.



Vu Thi Thuy, Deputy Consul General and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong and Macau, said that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Macau still holds considerable potential. Bilateral trade reached 175 million USD in the first nine months of 2026, of which approximately 166 million USD came from Vietnamese exports, mainly machinery, agricultural products, food and fruit. Macau currently ranks 41st among foreign investors in Vietnam, with 21 projects worth around 211 million USD.



RAV President Chu Hong Minh said that the Vietnamese business delegation aims to promote the country's ambition to become one of Asia's and the world's leading culinary tourism destinations by 2030, and introduce distinctive Vietnamese culinary and cultural products to international markets. Macau could serve as an important gateway to the Chinese market.



Nguyen Thi Thuy An, RAV Vice President and Founder and CEO of An Du Hospitality, stated that her company hopes to help promote Vietnam's heritage destination of Hue and its tourism strengths, including cruises, riverside restaurants and heritage gardens.



The three-day expo features more than 1,000 exhibitors and over 100 international buyers, with 10 specialised exhibition zones covering food, beverages, ingredients, seasonings, hotel supplies and packaging machinery. Pre-arranged one-to-one business matching sessions are also designed to facilitate international partnerships./.

VNA