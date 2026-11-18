Can Tho (VNA) – An investment promotion conference with Chinese partners in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 17 highlighted opportunities to expand Chinese investment in high-tech agriculture, agro-aquatic product processing, logistics and supporting industries, and strengthen transport connectivity and bilateral trade.

Themed “Connectivity – Cooperation – Partnership”, the event was jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Chinese Business Association in Vietnam, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) branch in the Mekong Delta.

Speaking at the event, Le Cong Ly, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the event is a practical step towards translating the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership into concrete cooperation and advancing the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

It also provides a forum for the municipal authorities to engage directly with businesses, introduce development orientations, listen to investment needs and identify areas for follow-up cooperation after the conference, he said.

According to Ly, Can Tho is positioning itself as a regional connectivity hub linking the Mekong Delta with Ho Chi Minh City, major economic regions and maritime areas. With its geographical advantages, transport infrastructure and skilled workforce, the city aims to become a national growth pole and regional development driver.

Can Tho currently hosts 124 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital exceeding 7.4 billion USD, including 33 Chinese-invested projects worth nearly 1 billion USD. The city is calling on Chinese businesses to invest in high-tech agriculture and deep processing, logistics and socio-economic infrastructure, and advanced supporting industries, clean and renewable energy and high-quality services.

Ly highlighted the Nanning-Can Tho international river-sea container route as a key opportunity to improve transport connectivity. He pledged that the municipal authorities will provide transparent information, facilitate investment procedures and promptly address business difficulties.

Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li said Can Tho's development priorities in high-tech agriculture, seafood processing, supporting industries and modern logistics aligned with Chinese businesses' strengths. She proposed combining Chinese capital, technology and management expertise with local resources to develop win-win industrial chains, while expanding transport links, developing cold storage and distribution centres to facilitate exports of the Mekong Delta’s agricultural products to China.

She affirmed that her agency will continue supporting economic and trade exchanges between Chinese localities and southern Vietnam, including Can Tho, contributing to deepening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of VCCI Mekong Delta, said Chinese investment in the region remained modest compared with Vietnam’s FDI figures and other key economic regions, leaving huge room for expansion.

Meanwhile, Duong Van Ban, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Chinese Business Association in Vietnam, noted growing interest among Chinese businesses in moving beyond traditional trade towards technology cooperation, value-chain integration and investment in local markets. He called for stronger links in agricultural production and processing, cold-chain logistics, cross-border trade and industrial infrastructure, alongside financial, legal and human resource services.

Nguyen Anh Son, Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, stressed the need to develop integrated logistics services connected to international container routes; promote port cooperation with China's Guangxi province; diversify import-export activities; and strengthen border economic connectivity and logistics centre between the two nations. He also called for improved warehousing and transit services to support businesses, particularly those investing in high-tech projects.

Regarding the Nanning-Can Tho container route, Le Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), said trial operations in August and September 2026, in connection with the operation of the Pinglu Canal, have opened up opportunities to reduce logistics costs and boost goods trade between the two countries.

At the conference, agencies, organisations and businesses of the two sides signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs), marking a new step towards translating cooperation opportunities into effective and practical investment projects. /.