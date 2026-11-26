Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,676 VND/USD on November 26, down 3 VND from November 25 morning.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,960 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,392 VND/USD.



However, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks increased.



At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,640 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,020 VND/USD, both up 50 VND from the November 25 morning session.



BIDV raised its both rates by 45 VND, posting the buying rate at to 25,640 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,020 VND/USD./.

VNA