Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,668 VND/USD on November 23, up 9 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,951 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,385 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,610 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,990 VND/USD, both increasing 50 VND from the session on November 20.



Similarly, BIDV raised its both rates by 55 VND, posting the buying rate at to 25,615 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,995 VND/USD./.

VNA