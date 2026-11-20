Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has announced a list of 19 international border gates eligible for the import of plants with soil balls attached.

Under Clause 4, Article 4 of the Government's Decree No. 38/2026/ND-CP on the import of plants with soil balls and the issuance of identification codes for growing areas and packing facilities, such plants are only imported through international border gates designated by the ministry from time to time and must undergo phytosanitary inspections in accordance with regulations.

To ensure phytosanitary safety and prevent the introduction of harmful organisms, the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the ministry conducted a thorough review of infrastructure, specialised equipment and human resources required for phytosanitary inspections and pest identification.

The 19 designated international border gates are Hai Phong Port (Hai Phong), Ho Chi Minh City Port (Ho Chi Minh City), Da Nang Port (Da Nang), Nha Trang Port (Khanh Hoa), Quy Nhon Port (Gia Lai), Mong Cai (Quang Ninh), Huu Nghi (Lang Son), Kim Thanh Road International Border Gate No. II (Lao Cai), Tra Linh and Ta Lung (Cao Bang), Thanh Thuy International Border Gate (Tuyen Quang), Cau Treo International Border Gate (Ha Tinh), Cha Lo, Lao Bao and La Lay (Quang Tri), Bo Y (Quang Ngai), Le Thanh (Gia Lai), and Xa Mat and Moc Bai (Tay Ninh).

The Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection will implement the regulations within its assigned functions and responsibilities. It will also coordinate closely with relevant agencies and units to strengthen phytosanitary inspections and supervision of imported plants with soil balls passing through these border gates./.