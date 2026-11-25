Hanoi (VNA) – On November 24, 2026, Sun Group and Hilton announced the expansion of their strategic partnership with four new hotel projects under the Signia by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The agreement marks the debut of Signia by Hilton in Southeast Asia, while Canopy by Hilton and Tempo by Hilton will make their first entry into Vietnam.



The latest agreement brings the total number of projects between Sun Group and Hilton to 10, representing more than 5,000 hotel rooms. In Phu Quoc alone, the partnership will encompass seven hotels across seven distinct brands, further strengthening the island’s position as an internationally recognised destination for leisure tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions).



The announcement marks a new milestone in the partnership between Sun Group and Hilton, following the strategic agreement signed in October 2025. The addition of four new hotel projects underscores the two groups’ long-term commitment to deepening their collaboration in Vietnam, particularly in Phu Quoc, while reflecting a shared vision for developing world-class destinations for leisure, entertainment and international events.



Under the new agreement, four hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Tempo by Hilton brands will be developed across southern Phu Quoc and Hon Thom Island. Together with La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, which is already welcoming guests, the expanded portfolio will offer a diverse range of accommodation options, spanning luxury resorts, lifestyle hotels and properties tailored to business and MICE travellers.



Hilton’s growing presence in Phu Quoc reflects the island’s increasing appeal to leading global hospitality groups, while opening up new opportunities for its development as an international destination for leisure, conferences and events, catering to a broad spectrum of travellers.



At the heart of the latest partnership is Signia by Hilton Phu Quoc Thom Island, a hotel featuring nearly 1,000 rooms, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2028 on Hon Thom Island. The project will mark the brand’s first entry into Southeast Asia, bringing Signia by Hilton’s distinctive approach to luxury hospitality, where exceptional accommodation, dining and wellness experiences are complemented by sophisticated venues for conferences, events and special celebrations.

Renderings of Canopy by Hilton Phu Quoc Thom Island and Signia by Hilton Thom Island, two upcoming properties set to introduce a combined inventory of more than 1,200 guest rooms on Hon Thom Island, Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

Also located on Hon Thom Island, Canopy by Hilton Phu Quoc Thom Island is expected to feature 289 rooms, distinguished by a design deeply rooted in local identity, community-oriented spaces and thoughtfully curated culinary experiences.



Meanwhile, Tapestry Collection by Hilton on Hon Thom Island will introduce a distinctive accommodation concept centred on individuality, unique guest experiences and a strong sense of local culture. With a global portfolio of more than 200 independent hotels, each Tapestry Collection property tells its own story through distinctive design, culinary offerings and immersive destination experiences. Its arrival will further diversify Hon Thom’s hospitality offering, appealing to travellers seeking discovery, individuality and fresh perspectives on their destinations.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is set to bring its distinctive collection of character-rich hospitality to Hon Thom Island, Phu Quoc, with a hotel experience shaped by the destination's local identity and cultural character. (Photo: Sun Group)

Meanwhile, Tempo by Hilton Phu Quoc, expected to feature 703 rooms, will be located along Ruby Beach, the island’s emerging hotel boulevard. Scheduled to open in late 2029, the property will be the first Tempo by Hilton hotel in Vietnam. Designed with a new generation of travellers in mind, it will combine contemporary, energetic design with flexible workspaces, wellness amenities and balanced dining experiences.



The arrival of Tempo by Hilton at Ruby Beach is particularly significant as the area is being developed into an international hub for conferences, accommodation and events in preparation for APEC 2027. Sun Group is investing in a comprehensive development programme here, including the APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre, a 4,030-seat multi-purpose performance venue, a collection of premium hotels and integrated transport infrastructure. Following APEC 2027, these landmark developments are expected to provide a strong foundation for Phu Quoc to attract major international conferences, exhibitions, corporate events and large-scale delegations.

Tempo by Hilton Phu Quoc will feature 703 guest rooms at Ruby Beach, an emerging destination for international hospitality, conferences and events ahead of APEC 2027. (Photo: Sun Group)

Together with the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport and the development of transport links connecting the airport, convention facilities and major entertainment and hospitality complexes in the island’s southern area, the arrival of globally recognised hotel brands will help complete the island’s MICE tourism ecosystem. These developments will bring Phu Quoc closer to its ambition of becoming a leading events destination in the Asia-Pacific region.



Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton, remarked: “Vietnam is fast emerging as one of Asia Pacific’s most exciting growth markets, underpinned by strong travel demand and rising international appeal. As appetite for distinctive experience-led travel accelerates, we see tremendous potential for Phu Quoc to establish itself among Asia’s leading leisure destinations. We are thrilled to deepen our steadfast collaboration with Sun Group, introduce four more of our world-class brands to the vibrant island of Phu Quoc, and welcome even more travelers to experience our signature hospitality in this remarkable locale.”

Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton, shares his perspective on Vietnam's growth prospects and Phu Quoc's rising appeal as an international leisure destination. (Photo: Sun Group)

Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of the Group’s Entertainment and Hospitality Division, emphasised: “When one of the world’s leading hospitality groups chooses to establish seven hotels across seven different brands on a single island, it represents a vote of confidence in the destination as a whole, not just in an individual project. This confidence is built on an integrated ecosystem that Sun Group has remained committed to developing over many years. Phu Quoc is ready to emerge as a new growth engine for Vietnam and a destination for the world, both during and beyond APEC 2027.”



Hilton currently operates 25 hotels in Vietnam, with a further 25 in its development pipeline. Globally, the group encompasses 28 brands, with more than 9,600 hotels and over 1.4 million rooms across 144 countries and territories.



The continued partnership with Hilton reaffirms Sun Group’s consistent strategy over nearly two decades: working alongside the world’s leading international hospitality groups to develop distinctive hospitality destinations, elevate service standards and progressively position Vietnam’s destinations on the global luxury travel map./.