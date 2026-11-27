Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam and China convened a trade connection conference within the framework of the International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Industrial Products in Ho Chi Minh City (VINAMAC EXPO 2026) from November 25-27.

The event was co-hosted by the Shandong Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT)’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE).

Ma Guangwei, Director of the Development and Research Department under the Shandong Council for the Promotion of International Trade, spotlighted Shandong’s abundant resources, diversified industrial base and strong manufacturing. Its economy has ranked third in China for years and is the largest in northern China.

The trade drive is backed by a memorandum of understanding between Shandong authorities and MIT on stronger economic and trade ties, with the Shandong council as the focal point. Since signing, the two sides have run more than 10 exchange and trade negotiation events and connected nearly 1,000 Chinese and Vietnamese companies one-on-one.

Ma said the Chinese delegation brings 65 companies from 13 Shandong cities to Vietnam. The bet is that exhibitions, business promotion and conference series will link Shandong’s industrial strengths more tightly to Vietnamese demand and unlock more cooperation potential.

Dao Viet Anh, head of the VIETRADE’s International Relations Division, said Shandong’s council has worked actively with VIETRADE on investment and trade promotion. That has helped Vietnamese and Chinese companies deepen cooperation and deliver tangible economic gains.

Vietnam, for its part, is pitching itself as a stable, sustainable growth market and a safe investment destination embedded in global supply chains. With bilateral trade momentum positive, economic and trade ties among the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, localities and Shandong is seeing unusually favourable conditions, he said.

He proposed more trade connectivity through major international fairs and exhibitions and two-way trade promotion delegations. He also called for stronger official export channels, optimised supply chains and more cooperation in industry, high technology, e-commerce and the digital economy. The VIETRADE, he said, will stay closely coordinated with Shandong’s council, associations and business groups to turn agreements into practical benefits.

Le Thi Hong Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Automation Association, said Shandong and Ho Chi Minh City companies are well matched. Shandong brings technology, equipment and manufacturing capacity while Ho Chi Minh City needs production upgrades, supporting industry growth and market expansion as Vietnam integrates deeper into global and regional supply chains.

The association wants closer links between manufacturers and suppliers of machinery, equipment, industrial robots, control systems and automation lines so companies can access solutions that fit real demand.

It also expects more cooperation in applied research, technology transfer, product development and production. A key interest is the models where Vietnamese firms can take part in design, system integration and component manufacturing, and gradually build technology mastery.

According to enterprises, expert exchanges, technical training, thematic seminars and factory visits will lay a foundation for long-term schemes between Ho Chi Minh City and Shandong business communities./.