An Giang (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 29 afternoon visited and inspected several major projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone of southern An Giang province.



He was accompanied by Politburo Members: Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Organisation; Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Publicity; Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.



The top leader first inspected the expansion project of Phu Quoc International Airport. The second runway has officially been put into operation after approximately eight months of construction, enhancing the airport's capacity as a key aviation gateway for APEC 2027.



As of November 22, Phase 1 of the T2 passenger terminal had reached 84.45% completion and is scheduled to be finished on March 31, 2027. The VIP terminal, designed to serve high-level delegations, had reached 99.85% completion.



In the southern part of the island, the APEC 2027 Conference Centre project had achieved 79.3% of its construction schedule.



The APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre, comprising three above-ground floors and one basement with a capacity of at least 6,500 people, has completed its steel structure and roof installation and moved on to façade, mechanical and electrical systems, and interior works.



Adjacent to it is a multi-purpose performance venue featuring six above-ground floors and one basement, with architectural design that highlights distinctive elements of Vietnamese culture.



The entire complex, including APEC Park and its technical infrastructure, is on schedule and expected to be completed by June 30, 2027.



Alongside the airport, transport infrastructure projects connecting key areas are gradually taking shape, transforming Phu Quoc's landscape.



The first phase of the light rail transit (LRT) system, stretching approximately 17.59 km and designed for speeds of 70–100 kilometres per hour, will operate trains comprising 3-5 carriages. The project has reached 58.32% completion against schedule and is expected to begin operations on October 31, 2027. The line will connect the airport with the island's southern area, where the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 and major entertainment and tourism complexes will be located.



Meanwhile, Provincial Road DT.975, extending 19.26 kilometres and designed with 10 lanes, four bridges and eight intersections, has reached 65.57% completion and is scheduled for completion on May 30, 2027.



Party General Secretary and President To Lam inspects the construction progress of the APEC multipurpose performance venue - a key project within the APEC 2027 Conference Centre complex. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang province is currently implementing 21 projects serving APEC 2027, including 11 public investment projects and 10 projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and commercial investment. Sun Group is a major investor in many of these developments, covering aviation, transport, conference facilities and accommodation.



To ensure progress, the province is mobilising maximum human resources, equipment and materials, while organising construction on a round-the-clock basis under the “three shifts, four crews” approach. It is also working decisively to address bottlenecks involving site clearance, construction materials and technical infrastructure.



The Standing Board of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee has called for strict adherence to the “three no's” principle: no delays to project schedules; no lowering of quality, safety, technical or aesthetic standards; and no violations, losses, wastefulness, corruption or negative practices.



Beyond preparations for APEC 2027, An Giang is also developing strategic orientations to maximise the long-term benefits of the infrastructure system after the meeting, creating fresh momentum for Phu Quoc's sustained growth.



During his visits and inspections, Party General Secretary and President To Lam commended construction units and local authorities for mobilising thousands of engineers, experts and workers, together with hundreds of specialised machines and pieces of equipment, at the large-scale construction sites.



Acknowledging the workforce, contractors and coordinating agencies for their determination and efforts in overcoming difficulties and maintaining continuous construction around the clock under the “three shifts, four crews” arrangement, he urged all relevant units to sustain their urgent and responsible approach to work.



He stressed that the projects must first meet the requirements of APEC 2027 and subsequently support the development of Phu Quoc into a major growth pole for Vietnam in the coming period.



Emphasising the need to urgently finalise and publicly disclose a comprehensive master plan for Phu Quoc's development with a long-term vision, the General Secretary and President called for clear zoning of urban, tourism and residential areas, as well as forest and marine conservation zones. He stressed that outdated planning, which could lead to wasteful investment, must be resolutely avoided.



The locality should ensure transparent management based on standardised planning frameworks and technical standards, while creating opportunities for contractors capable of delivering projects quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.



On this occasion, the top leader also held discussions with the design consultancy for the APEC Convention Centre and Theatre, as well as Cirque du Soleil, one of the world's leading performing arts companies, which will directly create and produce performances at the venue./.







