Hanoi (VNA) - Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has underscored the importance of people-to-people diplomacy in nurturing the special friendship between Laos and Vietnam, describing it as a vital bridge for strengthening mutual understanding and bonds between the two countries’ people.



The Lao PM, who is in Vietnam to attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11), made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, led by Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education, and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, in Hanoi on November 28.



The Lao PM expressed his pleasure at meeting Vinh and members of the association during his first official visit to Vietnam as head of the Lao Government.



Briefing the Lao PM on the association's activities, Vinh reaffirmed that the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos is an invaluable strategic asset shared by both nations.



In recent years, the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship Associations have worked closely together to organise a wide range of people-to-people exchange activities, including cultural exchanges, meetings with former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who served in Laos, Buddhist exchanges, and fundraising activities to support the construction of a pagoda in Xiangkhouang province, northeastern Laos.



The two associations have also arranged visits for Lao students to a historical site associated with Lao Princess Nhoi Hoa in Ninh Binh province at the Thuong (Upper) and Ha (Lower) Thai Son Temples complex. They have also maintained an effective programme under which Vietnamese families provide accommodation and support to Lao students studying in Vietnam.



In particular, both associations are actively preparing a series of practical activities to mark the 65th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027).



The Lao PM commended Vinh and the two friendship associations for their contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.



He underscored the important role of people-to-people diplomacy as a key bridge for fostering mutual understanding and deepening bonds between the peoples of the two countries, from grassroots to central levels.



Looking ahead to the landmark anniversaries in 2027, PM Saleumxay urged the two associations to step up public outreach and educational activities to help younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the longstanding special relationship between Vietnam and Laos.



He affirmed that the Lao Government will continue to support the two friendship associations and provide favourable conditions for their effective operation, contributing to further deepening bilateral relations./.

VNA