Sydney (VNA) - The Australian state of Queensland has identified Vietnam as one of the target markets for its local businesses in Southeast Asia, Governor Thomas Bradley told Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam who paid a working visit to the state from November 22-26.



At their meeting, Bradley reaffirmed his support for the continued recruitment of Vietnamese agricultural workers to Queensland and expressed readiness to organise new recruitment rounds under the agreement between the two countries. He also welcomed initiatives proposed by the Vietnamese ambassador to promote bilateral cooperation.



During the visit, Tam also met with Speaker of the Parliament of Queensland Pat Weir and Leader of the Labour Party of Queensland Steven Miles. He also held working sessions with state officials, including Andrew Powell, Minister for the Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation, and representatives of leading local businesses.



At the meetings, Tam described Queensland as one of Vietnam’s important partners, particularly in trade, accounting for 30% of the trade turnover between the two countries. Queensland is also one of only two Australian states to maintain trade offices in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



Powell expressed his desire to attract more Vietnamese visitors to Australia and agreed to consider joint research projects in science and technology, promising an early response to the proposal.



Meanwhile, Weir stressed the need to diversify supply chains amid complex developments in global trade. He noted that Queensland and Vietnam have a strong foundation for cooperation and praised the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the state’s development.



Leaders of Brisbane and Gold Coast cities, together with local businesses, expressed their interest in expanding two-way trade and investment, including a proposal to build Australia’s first wool-processing materials factory in Vietnam.



During visits to the Quantum and Advanced Technologies Research Institute (QUATRI) at Griffith University and the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct (GCHKP), the ambassador highlighted science, technology and innovation as among Vietnam’s top priorities, with quantum technology and medical science identified as key areas. He called for concrete cooperation projects with Vietnamese partners, particularly in joint research and advanced training.



QUATRI Director Professor Erik Streed expressed readiness to support training and co-supervise Vietnamese doctoral students in quantum and nanotechnology. GCHKP Director Craig Rowsell also pledged support for Vietnamese healthcare and technology businesses seeking to expand their operations in Gold Coast.



Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate expressed his hope of strengthening ties with Da Nang and other Vietnamese localities in education, tourism and joint business ventures. He also voiced support for establishing a direct air route between Gold Coast and Da Nang to enhance connectivity and facilitate exchanges.



At a meeting with the ambassador, representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Experts and Scholars in Queensland discussed ways to promote scientific and technological cooperation between Australia and Vietnamese localities, affirming their commitment to contributing to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.

VNA