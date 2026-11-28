Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his delegation on November 27 afternoon, during their official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).



General Secretary and President Lam stressed that their participation will contribute to the overall success of the events and strongly demonstrates the spirit of cooperation among countries in the subregion.



He congratulated Saleumxay Kommasith on being elected Prime Minister by the 10th National Assembly of Laos, stressing that his first official visit to Vietnam in the new capacity carries important political significance, as it will help consolidate political trust, translate high-level commitments and into concrete actions, and provide fresh impetus for the bilateral relationship to develop in an increasingly profound, substantive and effective manner.



On the occasion of Laos’ 51st National Day (December 2, 2026), General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements. He expressed his confidence that they will continue to successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and fulfil the country’s development goals in the new period.



PM Saleumxay affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people always attach great importance to and give top priority to preserving and developing relations with Vietnam.



He emphasised that the bilateral relationship is unique in international relations and an invaluable asset of strategic importance to the cause of national construction and defence in each country. He also expressed his deep gratitude for Vietnam’s wholehearted, invaluable and selfless support and assistance to Laos throughout its past struggle for national liberation, as well as its current nation-building and development process.



The PM shared that the Lao Government is focusing on implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, stabilising the macroeconomy, addressing economic and financial difficulties, improving the investment and business environment, developing infrastructure and improving people’s living standards.



Briefing on recent cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Governments, he said the two sides have closely coordinated in implementing measures to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, particularly in economic, trade and investment ties, transport and energy connectivity, and human resource development.



PM Saleumxay spoke highly of progress in implementing key cooperation projects in recent years, which have contributed to Laos’ socio-economic development and strengthened the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.



Expressing his pleasure at the positive, substantive and increasingly in-depth development of bilateral relations, General Secretary and President Lam appreciated the cooperation between the two Governments and the close coordination between the two PMs in implementing high-level commitments and agreements, particularly in promoting key cooperation projects.



An overview of the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on November 27. (Photo: VNA)

On future cooperation, the Vietnamese leader noted that both countries are entering a new stage of development and suggested both sides enhance exchanges and experience-sharing in areas where they have many similarities, such as refining institutional frameworks, renewing leadership methods, Party building and rectification, improving personnel management, combating corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices, as well as advancing science and technology and digital transformation.



He reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to share its experience and support Laos in these areas.



He called on both sides to strengthen strategic cohesion across all sectors, effectively implement high-level agreements and make thorough preparations for bilateral cooperation activities in 2027. Key priorities include maintaining regular high-level and other-level exchanges; strengthening defence and security cooperation to safeguard border stability; and creating new breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment collaboration, with with a target of reaching 5 billion USD in bilateral trade, and eventually 10 billion USD.



He called for accelerating major infrastructure, transport connectivity and energy projects, expanding cooperation in education, training and human resource development, and stepping up collaboration in science and technology and digital transformation.



He also emphasised the need to maximise the effectiveness of the population data and citizen identification management project in Laos.



In addition, the two sides were urged to coordinate closely in organising the 2027 Vietnam-Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.



He also called for stronger coordination at regional and international forums and more effective trilateral cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



PM Saleumxay expressed agreement with the host’s assessments and cooperation priorities, affirming that the Lao Government will work closely with Vietnam to effectively implement high-level agreements, advance key joint projects and deliver new progress in economic, trade and investment cooperation.



Both leaders underscored the importance of consolidating solidarity, strengthening political trust and deepening comprehensive cooperation amid increasingly complex regional and global developments. They reaffirmed their determination to preserve, nurture and promote the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos for the sake of national construction and defence in both countries.



On the occasion, the top Vietnamese leader, through PM Saleumxay, conveyed his warm fraternal greetings to Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, as well as other incumbent and former senior Lao leaders./.