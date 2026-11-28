Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith at the National Assembly House on November 27 evening, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam to attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



NA President Man highlighted PM Saleumxay’s first official visit to Vietnam in his new capacity as Prime Minister, saying it is a vivid demonstration of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos. The visit, he said, will provide fresh momentum for strengthening the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between their two Parties, States and peoples.



He congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their significant, comprehensive and historically meaningful achievements in recent years. He expressed confidence that, under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), with oversight from the National Assembly and the governance of the Government led by PM Saleumxay, Laos will successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and its 10th five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan, further enhancing the country’s standing and role in the region and the world.



For his part, PM Saleumxay affirmed that choosing Vietnam as one of his first destinations for overseas visits since taking office reflects the Lao Party and State’s high regard for the bilateral relationship.



The Lao leader congratulated Vietnam on its recent significant and comprehensive achievements, noting that these have contributed to sustaining high economic growth, continuously improving the people's standard of living, ensuring security and social order, and further elevating Vietnam’s role and standing both regionally and internationally.



He expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Vietnam-Laos cooperation across all fields, including politics, diplomacy, national defence and security, the economy, culture, education and local-level cooperation.



He underscored that the two sides’ agreement to advance “strategic cohesion” reflected the long-term vision and strong political commitment of senior leaders of both Parties and States to further deepening their special relationship in the new era.



An overview of the meeting between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith (Photo: VNA)

Discussing cooperation between the two National Assemblies, the top Vietnamese legislator stressed that their cooperation agreement has been carried out positively at all levels, from senior leadership to specialied committees and provincial-level People's Councils. The two legislatures have maintained regular exchanges of delegations, meetings and experience-sharing on law making and oversight.



He affirmed that the two legislatures will continue working alongside their respective governments to implement high-level agreements and establish a robust legal framework for the successful delivery of bilateral cooperation programmes.



The host suggested both sides strengthen economic connectivity, particularly in infrastructure, transport and energy, and improve the effectiveness of aid-funded projects, and promote cooperation in clean agriculture and high-tech livestock farming to ensure food security and support exports. He urged Laos to continue supporting Vietnamese enterprises investing and doing business in the country.



PM Saleumxay affirmed that the Lao Government will work closely with the Lao NA and relevant Vietnamese agencies to effectively implement high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and further nurturing their enduring friendship and special solidarity.



Both sides agreed to work closely together to successfully organise activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027. They emphasised the importance of promoting the tradition of friendship and special solidarity between the two countries among all segments of society, particularly younger generations./.