Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Russia should step up science and technology cooperation in the security sector, including technology transfer, the application of advanced scientific achievements and research into strategically important new materials, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said at a meeting with Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov in Hanoi on November 26.

Against the backdrop of complex and unpredictable developments in the world and the region, Quang called on the two sides to review existing agreements, translate them into concrete actions and select areas that best meet their respective needs.

He also stressed the coordinating role of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Russian Security Council in resolving difficulties and ensuring the timely implementation of key projects.

The minister proposed increasing exchanges of delegations and high-quality personnel training, alongside closer links among research and training institutions, technology businesses and experts to develop specific programmes and projects.

At the meeting, Quang said the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in September 2026 opened up a new phase in bilateral relations. Following the visit, Vietnam has drawn up an action plan with specific targets and deadlines, focusing on strategic projects and cooperation in key areas.

Building on the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Russia's security and law enforcement agencies has continued to develop. The two sides have maintained exchanges at various levels and worked together in information sharing, security, intelligence, emergency response, investigation, legal proceedings, cybersecurity, security industry and personnel training.

The host spoke highly of the sixth consultation on international security, noting that the two sides had held open discussions on the international security situation. He also highly valued the role of the Russian Security Council Office in maintaining the consultation mechanism and coordinating cooperation.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security supports the Russian Security Council's initiatives that contribute to peace and stability in the region and the world. He also thanked Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu for inviting him to the second International Security Forum, scheduled to take place in Moscow in May 2027, and said he will arrange to attend.

For his part, Venediktov highlighted the trust underpinning cooperation between the Russian Security Council Office and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. He expressed his wish for the two agencies to effectively implement the agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, as well as the commitments made by Quang and Shoigu.

He also praised Quang’s proposals at the first International Security Forum in Moscow, saying they helped promote international cooperation in addressing global security challenges./.