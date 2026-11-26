Hanoi (VNA) – The Cuban Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 25 to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz (November 25, 2016 – 2026).

Addressing the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes recalled Fidel Castro's life and revolutionary career, describing him as an outstanding leader of the Cuban revolution, a steadfast internationalist, and a great friend and close comrade of the Vietnamese people.

The ambassador noted that 10 years ago, millions of Cubans had mourned Fidel Castro's passing and pledged to carry forward his revolutionary ideals and legacy. Expressions of condolences and solidarity from around the world reflected the profound respect for his lifelong contributions to the just causes of peoples worldwide.

In particular, the Party, State and people of Vietnam paid heartfelt tribute to their close friend, who had consistently shown deep admiration for and deep solidarity with the Vietnamese people throughout his revolutionary career, he said.

The Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, delivers remarks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

According to Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, 2026 marks both the 100th anniversary of Fidel Castro's birth (1926-2026) and the 10th anniversary of his passing (2016-2026). Commemorative activities held across Cuba and in many parts of the world, including Vietnam, testify to the enduring vitality of Fidel Castro's ideological legacy and revolutionary career.

He stressed that Fidel Castro's ideals of peace, independence, sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, international solidarity and the protection of human values remains as relevant as ever today. His ideas continue to inspire Cuba to advance socio-economic transformation, overcome challenges, safeguard national independence and socialism, and build a prosperous and happy life for its people.

He expressed profound gratitude for the steadfast and consistent solidarity extended to Cuba by the Party, State and people of Vietnam. He also described Vietnam's achievements and socio-economic development goals in its new era of national rise as a major source of encouragement and inspiration for Cuba.

At the ceremony, Hoang Bao Ngoc, Acting Director of the Vietnam Post Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology, presented the Cuban Embassy with a stamp collection marking the 100th birth anniversary of Fidel Castro (1926–2026).

The relationship between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Cuba, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and President Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, has become an exemplary symbol of fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust in international relations.

In recognition of his contributions, the Party and State of Vietnam conferred the Gold Star Order on President Fidel Castro in 1982 and the Ho Chi Minh Order in 1989./.