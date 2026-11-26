Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse's official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11) on November 27-28 are expected to provide fresh impetus to bilateral ties and deepen the concept of “strategic cohesion” between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the visit, the ambassador described the event as one of particular diplomatic significance and strategic importance to bilateral relations, while also contributing to Mekong sub-regional cooperation.



The visit will be the first official trip to Vietnam by Saleumxay Kommasith in his capacity as Laos’s Government leader, as well as his first bilateral overseas visit since he was elected to the post by the 10th Lao National Assembly. The selection of Vietnam as his first bilateral destination reaffirms the country's top-priority position in Laos’ foreign policy and reflects the consistent inheritance and continuity of the longstanding tradition of close, loyal and steadfast ties between the two Parties, States and peoples across generations of leaders, the ambassador said.



Following Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos in October, the Lao leader’s trip is expected to strengthen political trust, promote strategic exchanges and translate high-level agreements into practical cooperation programmes and projects that bring tangible benefits to the people and business communities of both countries.



The ambassador highlighted the significance of the Lao PM’s participation in the two sub-regional summits, saying it demonstrates Laos’ active support for Vietnam as host country and reaffirms their shared commitment to strengthening solidarity, enhancing connectivity and promoting Mekong cooperation.



Against a backdrop of intertwined regional and global economic opportunities and challenges, the summits will provide an important platform for countries to discuss orientations and solutions to promote practical and effective cooperation. Priority areas include transport infrastructure connectivity, logistics, clean energy, digital transformation, human resource development, and the sustainable management and use of Mekong River water resources.



The visit is expected not only to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, but also to demonstrate the increasingly substantive development of “strategic cohesion” between the two countries in the new era of development.



Economic cooperation moves towards deeper integration



Assessing economic, trade and investment cooperation, Tam noted that bilateral trade reached nearly 3 billion USD in 2025, up 32.7% from 2024 and the highest level ever recorded. In the first nine months of 2026, the figure exceeded 1.88 billion USD, maintaining positive growth.



Vietnam currently has 441 investment projects in Laos with total registered capital of around 12.7 billion USD.



The two sides aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD and total investment capital to 20 billion USD by 2030.



For the 2026–2030 period, he outlined four key areas in which the two countries should pursue breakthroughs - strategic infrastructure connectivity, stronger energy cooperation and the formation of interconnected production value chains, institution improvement, and cooperation expansion into new areas, with science and technology, digital transformation and human resource development serving as drivers of higher-quality growth.



Closer coordination at regional and international forums



On regional and international cooperation, the ambassador said that amid rapid and complex developments in the global and regional situation, stronger coordination, consultation and mutual support between Vietnam and Laos at multilateral forums are of great importance. Such cooperation serves not only the interests and development of each country but also helps maintain peace and stability and promote cooperation in the region and the world.



He identified key aspects of this coordination. First, close coordination in external relations helps consolidate political trust, safeguard strategic interests and enhance each country’s international standing. Given their great friendship and special solidarity, which are historical and strategic in nature, as well as their many shared interests, Vietnam and Laos attach importance to maintaining information exchanges, consulting on positions, sharing assessments of the situation and coordinating actions at international forums. Their consensus and mutual support enable both countries to respond proactively to external developments and safeguard their national interests, while promoting a responsible common voice and enhancing their reputation and standing internationally.



Second, within ASEAN, the two countries should continue working closely to strengthen solidarity and unity and promote ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture. Building on Laos’ active contributions during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024, Vietnam and Laos should work with other member states to promote dialogue, build trust, uphold international law and the ASEAN Charter, and settle disputes through peaceful means. They should also coordinate the effective implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, with a view to building a resilient, united, inclusive and sustainably developing ASEAN Community.



Third, coordination between Vietnam and Laos within Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms is of practical significance to the shared development interests of the entire region. Through ACMECS, CLMV, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and Mekong cooperation mechanisms with partners, the two countries should continue working together to promote infrastructure connectivity, develop economic corridors, cooperate in energy and ensure the sustainable management and use of Mekong River water resources.



In particular, they should strengthen information sharing, exchange experience and coordinate with other countries in the river basin to harmonise interests, ensure water and food security, safeguard people's livelihoods and narrow development gaps, thereby working towards shared prosperity throughout the sub-region.



Fourth, at global multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, Vietnam and Laos should continue to promote their common voice, uphold multilateralism and the fundamental principles of international law. They should coordinate efforts to safeguard the principles of respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They should also strengthen cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change, epidemics, cybersecurity and transnational crime, which require solidarity, shared responsibility and joint action by the international community.



To further enhance coordination in the new period, the two countries should strengthen consultation, information exchange and cooperation across all three pillars of external relations: Party-to-Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy. They should also ensure closer links between political and diplomatic cooperation and collaboration in defence, security and socio-economic affairs. This will help translate political trust and strategic consensus into specific and practical coordination programmes, initiatives and cooperation outcomes.



The ambassador also highlighted the significance of 2027, when the two countries will organise a range of activities to mark the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–July 18, 2027).



These milestones will provide an opportunity for both countries to reaffirm the enduring value of their steadfast and loyal relationship, while strengthening coordination and mutual support on the international stage. They will also help further nurture and promote the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, he stated./.

VNA