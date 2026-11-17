Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Union of Friendship Organisations and the municipal Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, in coordination with the Lao Consulate General in Da Nang, held a ceremony on the evening of November 16 to mark the 77th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949-2026).

The event paid tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of generations of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who assisted the Lao revolution, while reaffirming the commitment to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Attendees included Tran Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee and Chairman of the municipal Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association; Lao Consul General in Da Nang Vonekham Cheuangmanivong; representatives of local agencies, former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts, as well as young people and students from both countries.

Addressing the event, Tuan affirmed that the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos had been forged through decades of standing shoulder to shoulder in their struggles for national independence and reunification. The contributions and sacrifices of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts had become an enduring symbol of international solidarity and an invaluable shared asset that generations today must preserve and promote.

Building on this tradition, Da Nang is stepping up cooperation with Lao localities in various fields. In April 2026, the city signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation for 2026-2030 with five Lao provinces, including Attapeu, Sekong, Salavan, Champasak and Savannakhet. The cooperation programmes focus on economic development, infrastructure connectivity, education, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges.

The city is also implementing a project to upgrade and expand National Highway 14D, with a total investment of 4.518 trillion VND (175.5 million USD), to improve trade connectivity from the Nam Giang International Border Gate to the Central Key Economic Region. The road is expected to be completed by the end of December 2027, strengthening links between Sekong and southern Laos and Da Nang and the region's key economic centres.

Da Nang will also continue providing scholarships for officials and students from central and southern Laos, supporting Vietnamese-language teaching, conducting charitable medical examinations and treatment, and providing healthcare workforce training. These efforts are expected to deepen cooperation between the localities.

On behalf of the Lao Party, State and people, Vonekham Cheuangmanivong expressed a profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts to Laos' national liberation cause.

He noted that Vietnamese volunteers had not only fought alongside Lao troops and people but also helped build revolutionary forces, develop resistance bases and support education, healthcare and local livelihoods.

The consul general praised the cooperation between Da Nang and provinces in central and southern Laos, affirming that the consulate would continue serving as a bridge to promote bilateral cooperation and pass on the values of special friendship to younger generations.

As part of the programme, delegates and young participants met with Colonel Nguyen Duc Chuyen, Hero of the People's Armed Forces and head of the liaison committee for former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts in Da Nang, and Colonel Nguyen Lanh, former commander of Division 375 under the Air Defence-Air Force Service.

Stories about battlefields in Laos, the support extended by Lao ethnic communities and the comradeship forged during wartime helped younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the value of peace, independence and solidarity between the two nations.

Representatives of Vietnamese and Lao youth also expressed gratitude to previous generations and pledged to uphold this tradition through stronger exchanges, learning and cooperation, contributing to the preservation and development of Vietnam-Laos friendship.

The programme also featured musical performances celebrating bilateral solidarity and a traditional lamvong dance exchange./.