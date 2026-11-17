Hanoi (VNA) – Chilean President José Antonio Kast and his spouse, María Pia Adriasola de Kast, left Hanoi on the morning of November 17, concluding their three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly.



During their visit, President José Antonio Kast, his spouse and the high-level Chilean delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs.



General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse hosted a welcome ceremony for President José Antonio Kast and his spouse. Immediately afterwards, the two leaders held talks. National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man also hosted a reception for the Chilean President.



At the meetings and talks, Vietnamese leaders welcomed President José Antonio Kast’s visit, the first to Vietnam by a Chilean head of state in nine years, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Over the past 55 years, despite the geographical distance between them, the solidarity and traditional friendship between the two peoples have continued to be nurtured and strengthened. Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Vietnam has always regarded Chile as a traditional friend and one of its most important partners in Latin America.



The two sides held in-depth discussions on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern. Building on their major achievements and a shared strategic vision of peace, cooperation and prosperous development in the Asia-Pacific, they decided to upgrade bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, setting out orientations, objectives, principles and six pillars of strategic cooperation: politics and diplomacy; economy and trade; agriculture; science and technology; education and culture; and defence and security.



Under the new framework, the two sides agreed to capitalise on their respective geo-economic advantages and strengthen connectivity in transport, logistics, financial flows and supply chains between East Asia and Latin America, thereby creating more opportunities for businesses in both countries.



They agreed to further promote cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, strategic minerals, science and technology, transport connectivity, logistics and supply chains, finance and banking, tourism, defence, security and other areas of mutual strength.



The two sides also agreed to continue discussions and negotiations on cooperation documents in taxation and customs, science and technology, defence, security and other fields, creating a favourable framework for expanding cooperation.



They exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and agreed to uphold the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter; support the maintenance of freedom and safety of navigation and overflight; and settle disputes by peaceful means on the basis of respect for international law, particularly the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They affirmed their commitment to continued coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums.



The two sides expressed confidence that the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership will provide fresh impetus and an important framework for Vietnam and Chile to better harness their respective potential and strengths, elevate bilateral ties to a new level and make them deeper, more substantive and effective, while making practical contributions to the development of both nations.



Vietnam will work with Chile to effectively implement the outcomes of the visit for the benefit of their people and contribute to peace, cooperation and development in both regions and around the world.



On this occasion, President Kast invited General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse to visit Chile at an early date. The Vietnamese leader gladly accepted the invitation and invited the Chilean President to return to Vietnam for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027.



As part of the official visit, the Chilean President attended the Vietnam-Chile Business Forum.



In Hanoi, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary and President Lam, and María Pia Adriasola de Kast, spouse of the Chilean President, enjoyed a water puppet performance at the Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre./.

VNA