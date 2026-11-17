Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man left Hanoi on November 17 to attend the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17–18 at the invitation of Faustino “Bojie” De Guzman Dy III, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines and President of AIPA-47.



Accompanying the top legislator during the trip are NA Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh, Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Vu Hai Ha, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, Assistant to the NA President Nguyen Hoang Hai, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh.



The working visit is a practical step in implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress and the external relations orientations of the 16th legislature. It reflects efforts to ensure close coordination among the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, while promoting parliamentary diplomacy and regional inter-parliamentary cooperation in building trust, fostering policy consensus and improving legal frameworks for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



The trip also aims to safeguard national interests, help maintain an environment of peace and stability, and mobilise external resources for national development.



NA President Man's participation in AIPA-47 demonstrates Vietnam’s support for the Philippines as Chair of ASEAN in 2026 and President of AIPA-47. It is also expected to help deepen the Vietnam–Philippines Enhanced Strategic Partnership as well as ties between the two legislatures, and strengthen relations with the parliaments of AIPA member states and observer parliaments./.

VNA