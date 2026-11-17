Hanoi (VNA) – China's national English-language newspaper China Daily on November 17 published an article by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam titled “One Ocean, One Future.”

The article was published on the occasion of his attendance at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, China, and his bilateral engagements there from November 17 to 20.



The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully presents the full text of the article.



ONE OCEAN, ONE FUTURE

To Lam

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

The Pacific binds together coastlines, economies and cultures of remarkable diversity. It is a shared space for APEC member economies and countries across the region to connect and prosper. With one ocean and one future, we share a responsibility to keep the Pacific an ocean of peace, solidarity, cooperation and development, rooted in mutual respect, international law, care for our marine environment and opportunities for all.



APEC: A journey of cooperation and development



Nearly four decades ago, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum was founded on a belief in the power of openness and cooperation. From its 12 founding members in 1989 to the 21 member economies of today, APEC has helped transform the region into one of the world's most dynamic centers of growth.



APEC’s vitality lies in an approach grounded in respect for diversity, dialogue among equals, consensus-building and voluntary action. The development of each member goes hand in hand with the prosperity of all. The success of one economy creates new opportunities for others.



Today, technological advances are unlocking new possibilities, while trade barriers, the risk of economic fragmentation and development gaps pose serious challenges. Economies must strengthen connectivity, facilitate trade and investment, and build stable, resilient supply chains. Connectivity also means sharing knowledge, fostering business cooperation and deepening ties among our people. Above all, economic growth must translate into tangible improvements in people's lives.



This is also the spirit of the Putrajaya Vision 2040: to build an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community. Realizing that vision calls for the concerted efforts of all members, including through joint efforts to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system with WTO at its core.



APEC China 2026: Giving fresh impetus to regional cooperation



China joined APEC in 1991 and has made notable contributions in the years it has hosted the forum. From the Shanghai Accord of 2001 to the Beijing Roadmap for realizing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific and the APEC Connectivity Blueprint, adopted in 2014, APEC meetings hosted by China have made a positive contribution to regional integration. Viet Nam greatly values China's achievements in economic reform, openness and innovation.



APEC China 2026, under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together” and guided by three priorities - Openness, Innovation and Cooperation - has clear practical significance. Its agenda, spanning economic integration, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, will both strengthen the foundations of cooperation and open new paths for development.



Shenzhen, where APEC Economic Leaders will meet, holds special significance. The city's development journey underscores the power of reform, openness, innovation and global engagement, values the region must continue to draw on.



Sharing the aspiration to develop, shape the future together



Vietnam and China are close neighbors, joined by shared mountains and rivers and bound by a longstanding tradition of friendship. The two Parties and the two countries have agreed to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance the building of a Viet Nam–China Community with a Shared Future that carries strategic significance. We see each other’s development as a shared opportunity, and strive for balanced, sustainable economic ties.



Our two countries have ample scope to cooperate in infrastructure connectivity, logistics, science and technology, human resource development and people-to-people exchanges. Together, these efforts will deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries and strengthen connectivity across the region.



Since joining APEC in 1998, Vietnam has consistently supported trade and investment liberalization and open regionalism. Viet Nam has contributed through the 2006 Hanoi Plan of Action to implement the Busan Roadmap towards the Bogor Goals; by advancing work on a post-2020 vision; and by fostering the establishment of the APEC Vision Group in Da Nang in 2017.



Aspiring to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, Vietnam views science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as vital drivers of growth. We remain committed to an independent, self-reliant and resilient foreign policy, the multilateralization and diversification of our external relations, proactive and active international integration, and responsible contributions to peace, cooperation and development.



Building on APEC’s established framework for cooperation, we must continue to facilitate trade and investment and strengthen connectivity and supply chain resilience. We must also expand access to technology and digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises, collaborate on human resource development, and promote green and sustainable growth. These efforts must let more people and businesses take part in the region's development and share in its benefits.



I am confident that the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, under the chairmanship of General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, will prove a resounding success, deepening consensus and delivering concrete results.



Vietnam supports and will work closely with China to ensure a successful APEC 2026. We also look forward to building on its achievements as Vietnam hosts APEC in 2027. Close coordination and mutual support between our two countries will help maintain continuity and inject fresh impetus into regional cooperation.



Sharing one ocean and an aspiration for a better future, Vietnam stands ready to work with China and APEC member economies to preserve peace, strengthen connectivity and unlock new opportunities for growth - for a prosperous and sustainable Asia-Pacific for generations to come./.