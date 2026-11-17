Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Situated at a strategic crossroads between mainland Southeast Asia and the wider ASEAN economy, Vietnam’s participation in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation Programme, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and other subregional mechanisms enables it to link local development challenges with ASEAN’s broader priorities of economic integration, environmental sustainability and regional resilience.

This assessment was made by Professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi from the University of Malaya, who is also a senior research fellow at the National Academy of Malaysia, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Kuala Lumpur on the 49th ASEAN Summit, taking place in Manila, the Philippines, from November 14-17.

According to the Malaysian political analyst, Vietnam has made meaningful contributions to cross-border connectivity, agricultural development, trade integration and sustainable water resource management. However, the effectiveness of these initiatives remains uneven, as infrastructure gaps, environmental pressures and differences in national development priorities continue to constrain regional cooperation.

Developments in the Mekong Delta demonstrate that subregional development must be viewed as an ASEAN-wide issue, as climate change, drought, saltwater intrusion and upstream water management directly affect food production, livelihoods and economic security beyond Vietnam’s national borders. Vietnam should therefore continue promoting stronger transboundary water governance, transparent hydrological data sharing, climate adaptation and sustainable agriculture, he said.

Vietnam is well positioned to connect mainland production hubs with ASEAN’s broader maritime and manufacturing networks. Its expanding electronics, mechanical engineering, textile and agro-processing industries can complement Malaysia’s strengths in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, finance and logistics.

To deepen this integration, Vietnam could help promote more efficient border procedures, electronic customs systems, modern transport corridors and industrial cooperation linking Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam with other ASEAN economies.

However, Awang noted that the challenge lies in moving beyond infrastructure development towards integrated production networks that enable small businesses and local communities to participate in regional trade.

Vietnam’s strategic contribution should be measured by its ability to transform the Mekong from a collection of separately connected economies into an integrated and resilient economic region. For Malaysia, stronger Mekong connectivity would help diversify supply sources, reinforce supply chains, and mitigate disruptions arising from global trade tensions, he said.

ASEAN’s economic resilience depends not only on attracting foreign investment individually, but also on building production networks in which member states complement one another rather than compete, he stressed.

Building on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, upgraded in November 2024, Vietnam and Malaysia have complementary economic strengths that put them in a favourable position to lead ASEAN’s next phase of economic transformation.

Economic ties between the two countries have grown significantly. According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, bilateral trade reached about 17.4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the whole year of 2025 and reflecting growing economic interdependence.

Awang identified three particularly promising areas for cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia.

First, the two countries could jointly advance ASEAN’s digital economic integration through the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), which is expected to be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Manila following negotiations in May 2026. Cooperation could focus on interoperable digital payments, cross-border data governance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) research, university-business partnerships and support for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Second, they could develop a regional high-tech manufacturing ecosystem by combining Malaysia’s semiconductor capabilities with Vietnam’s electronics manufacturing capacity. This would help attract high-value industries and strengthen ASEAN’s participation in advanced global value chains.

Third, the two countries could work together to promote green growth, regional energy security and the Vietnam-Malaysia-Singapore renewable energy transmission initiative under the ASEAN Power Grid.

The meeting between the two Prime Ministers in May this year provided strong political momentum for cooperation in AI, the digital economy, STEM education, food security and renewable energy. However, both sides need to establish measurable cooperation programmes backed by clear investment commitments and specific implementation roadmaps, ensuring tangible benefits for industries and people in both countries.

According to the scholar, Malaysia and Vietnam should move beyond being successful participants in ASEAN’s economic development to become co-architects of the bloc’s next phase of growth.

By combining Malaysia’s technological and institutional strengths with Vietnam’s manufacturing dynamism and economic connectivity, the two countries can help make ASEAN more innovative, sustainable, economically integrated and strategically autonomous.

The analyst suggested that Malaysia should view Vietnam’s growing diplomatic and economic influence as a strategic opportunity rather than a competitive challenge. A Vietnam confident and dynamic in economic development and responsible in its diplomacy, would strengthen ASEAN’s collective bargaining position and contribute to regional peace.

Vietnam’s regional leadership, he noted, should not be measured by the number of diplomatic initiatives it supports, but by its ability to translate those initiatives into lasting improvements in regional security, economic integration and people's livelihoods.

Ultimately, Awang concluded that ASEAN’s future cannot rest on the strength of any single member state. Rather, it will depend on whether countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia can turn their national strengths into the collective power of the entire region./.