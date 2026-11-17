Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Vietnam–Chile relations have matured to enter a new stage of development marked by higher political trust, deeper and more substantive cooperation, and closer alignment of interests, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast Rist during talks in Hanoi on November 16 afternoon.



The Chilean President and his spouse are leading a high-ranking delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from November 15 to 17 at the invitation of General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse. Read full story



– Vietnam and Chile issued a Joint Statement on their freshly upgraded Strategic Partnership in Hanoi on November 16.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Chilean President José Antonio Kast review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

The Joint Statement on the Vietnam-Chile Strategic Partnership was adopted during an official visit to Vietnam by Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and his spouse on November 15-17. Read full story



– Vietnam always attaches importance to developing friendship and cooperation with Latin American countries, with Chile being one of its longstanding friends and most important partners, National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man said on November 16.



At a meeting with visiting Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, NA President Man expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Chilean people during the Vietnamese people's past struggle for national liberation, as well as in the current cause of national defence, construction and development. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for stronger cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) to shape solutions for the future, with peace, development and people at the centre.



He proposed three major strategic priorities for ASEAN–UN collaboration at the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila on November 16, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits. Read full story



– Vietnam stands ready to work with other member countries to build an increasingly strong Mekong-Republic of Korea (RoK) partnership that delivers tangible benefits to their people, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on November 16.



PM Hung made the affirmation while attending the third Mekong-RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits. The event was co-chaired by the Thai PM and the RoK President, with the participation of the PMs of Laos and Cambodia and Myanmar’s representative. Read full story



– Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 16 proposed three key priorities for ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to strengthen their relations, enhance resilience and generate new growth drivers, with a focus on science – technology, green and digital transformation, and regional peace and stability.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth from left), other ASEAN leaders, and President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung (sixth from left) pose for a group photo at the 27th ASEAN–RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the 27th ASEAN–RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, within the framework of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, the Vietnamese Government leader described the ASEAN–RoK relationship as one of the bloc’s most dynamic, modern and substantive partnerships. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomed important, substantive progress in the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.



PM Hung affirmed Vietnam backs adoption of the Joint Statement marking five years of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He urged both sides to work harder to turn commitments into concrete results and build resilience and create new growth drivers. Read full story



– Texas Tech University and Vietnam’s National Steering Committee on Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (National Steering Committee 515) convened a workshop in Washington on November 15 on archival research methods, access to US National Archives and Records Administration records and new tools to support the search for and identification of those missing from the war in Vietnam.



Attendees included members of National Steering Committee 515, representatives of the US Department of War, the US Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the US Embassy in Hanoi, the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington, the US-ASEAN Business Council and researchers from Texas Tech and the University of Georgia. Read full story./.