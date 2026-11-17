Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – As the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) is building its machinery, recruiting members and preparing to trade, the binding constraint is talent.



The centre must staff up for launch and close Vietnam’s gap in expertise, skills and global professional standards to secure a long-term competitiveness base.



The talent crunch



Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Authority of the VIFC-Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), said the model is new to Vietnam and know-how on running an international financial centre is thin in the training system. Some universities have added relevant content, but specialised knowledge remains scarce.



International certificates are also in short supply. Recruitment work with major corporations and financial institutions shows few Vietnamese candidates fully meet professional and global standard requirements. The fix requires deeper ties with international professional bodies and more ACCA, CFA, CPA and ICAEW courses.



Fintech, AI and quantum technology raise the bar further as finance staff must also apply technology. That skill mix needs to be built into training, Huan said.



While quality labour supply is limited, demand is set to surge as the VIFC-HCMC pulls in financial institutions, global capability centres (GCCs) and innovation hubs.



Each GCC needs about 2,000–3,000 staff. With about 50 GCCs targeted, that alone implies demand for 100,000–150,000 workers. VIFC-HCMC membership is expected to jump over the next 5–10 years, adding more demand for specialised talent.



Alexandra Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, said quality manpower demand will track VIFC’s growth. The first corporate wave may cluster in infrastructure financing, asset management and fintech. Vietnamese workers need the right expertise, skills and certificates for those areas.



According to her, international standards are central to competitiveness. The pressure is not only on new graduates; existing workers need retraining and upskilling as the financial market shifts.



VIFC Academy and building workforce ecosystem



VIFC-HCMC last weekend launched VIFC Academy to link training establishments, professional organisations and businesses in building the talent pipeline.



Huan said the VIFC Academy is part of the centre’s 2026–2030 strategy. It is not an independent university, but a matchmaker between VIFC members’ hiring needs and the training and research capacity of universities, research institutes, businesses and international professional bodies.



Under the model, businesses and financial institutions define hiring needs by position, help build courses and send experts to mentor. Universities design modules, train and run practice. International professional bodies will develop professional courses and issue global standard certifications. Actual business demand sets training content and output standards.



Prof. Dr Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, Deputy Director of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), said the priority is a standard competency framework for the VIFC-HCMC, benchmarked against international financial centres. It must specify knowledge, skills and professional expertise for each job, then drive curriculum design.



In his view, courses should have flexible duration and track the professional requirements of each job group. That keeps training deep while letting workers keep updating skills on the job.



He also suggested a competency and orientation council with the participation of the VIFC’s executive agency, universities and authorities. It will set competency requirements, coordinate training courses and keep manpower supply aligned with actual demand.



Bao also said he wants the three-party model to be pushed harder, under which authorities, schools and businesses jointly build courses, run training and create practical experience. Financial institutions should work with universities during training so students get real-work exposure early.



UEH joined Ho Chi Minh City’s international financial workforce development scheme about four years ago and has trained three cohorts of full-time undergraduates. That gives the VIFC Academy an initial base to scale cooperation with financial institutions.



Dang Thi Mai Trang, Head of Vietnam for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said training courses should focus on capital markets, risk management, sustainable finance and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). International professional bodies will help learners meet global standards and the demands of financial institutions./.

VNA