Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,652 VND/USD on November 17, up 13 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,935 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,369 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:30 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,570 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,950 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from the trading session on November 16 morning./.

VNA