Vietnam's national OCOP festival set for Ho Chi Minh City in December

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam One Commune, One Product (OCOP) Festival is scheduled to take place on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City from December 3 to 6, marking the first time the national-scale event has been held in the southern region.



Themed “Innovation from tradition – Breaking through to the future”, the festival will be jointly organised by the municipal People's Committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, announced a press conference on November 16.



Nguyen Van Da, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, said Ho Chi Minh City, as a major economic and trading hub, is well positioned to connect OCOP producers with distribution networks, businesses, e-commerce platforms and international markets.



He noted that the festival will serve not only as a showcase for OCOP products but also as a platform for business networking, cooperation and trade promotion among producers, cooperatives and localities nationwide.



Phuong Dinh Anh, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Central Coordination Office for National Target Programmes, said Vietnam has more than 21,000 OCOP products rated three stars or higher, including 166 nationally rated five-star products.



The festival aims to honour OCOP producers and display outstanding products from across the country, Anh said.



It will feature 350 standard booths under an open, multifunctional and integrated experience model.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will oversee 150 booths showcasing export-oriented and green OCOP products, digital transformation, rural tourism and beverage culture. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City will organise 200 booths, featuring signature products from provinces and cities and a recreation of Ben Thanh Market.



Over the four days, the festival will include an opening ceremony, the announcement of the 2026 Best Rural Tourism Destination in Vietnam awards and the presentation of national five-star OCOP certificates.



Other activities will include a competition featuring 68 outstanding OCOP products, a forum on OCOP and the green economy towards net-zero emissions, business networking activities and a livestream promotion event across digital platforms.



The organisers also plan to announce the entry of Binh Duong's traditional ceramics village into the World Creative Crafts Cities Network./.

VNA