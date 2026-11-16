Business

Vietnam promotes international cooperation in energy, high technology

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang called on the RoK's SK Innovation to share experience and work with Vietnamese partners in developing clean and renewable energy, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas, energy storage technologies and carbon emission reduction solutions.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) receives Choo Hyeong Wook, President and CEO of the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) receives Choo Hyeong Wook, President and CEO of the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang held a meeting with Choo Hyeong Wook, President and CEO of the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation, in Hanoi on November 16 to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in energy and high technology.

Quang affirmed that since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022, Vietnam-RoK relations have continued to deepen across various fields. The RoK is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners, particularly in investment, trade, development cooperation and science-technology transfer.

Highlighting the importance of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the minister said that the Ministry of Public Security welcomes and stands ready to promote cooperation with leading international corporations and businesses in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, energy infrastructure and digital infrastructure.

Appreciating SK Innovation’s strengths and experience in the energy sector, as well as its investment presence in Vietnam since the late 1990s, he expressed his hope for new cooperation opportunities. Amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and rapid advances in AI, energy security and data security have become major concerns for countries, he noted, adding that the ministry welcomes foreign businesses engaging directly and regularly with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and enterprises to promote investment.

Regarding cooperation priorities, Quang called on SK Innovation to share experience and work with Vietnamese partners in developing clean and renewable energy, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas, energy storage technologies and carbon emission reduction solutions.

He also proposed stronger technology transfer and joint research into AI, semiconductors, next-generation batteries, advanced materials, data centres and digital infrastructure, as well as expanded investment in clean energy and high-tech projects, particularly semiconductor chip manufacturing.

The minister further suggested cooperation with the ministry in economic security, cybersecurity, information security and data protection, alongside expert exchanges and capacity-building programmes.

Welcoming the host’s cooperation proposals, Choo affirmed SK Innovation’s interest in investment and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam and expressed his desire to strengthen ties with Vietnamese agencies and partners in energy and high technology.

He also said he hopes to receive continued coordination and support from the Ministry of Public Security to advance cooperation and further deepen the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #SK Innovation #Minister of Public Security #Luong Tam Quang #high technology #Vietnam-RoK relations Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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