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Quang Tri approves 103 priority projects for investment during 2026–2030

The 103 projects are categorised into seven fields, comprising energy; logistics; tourism, services, and trade; green and high-tech agriculture; industry, industrial zones, and production infrastructure; urban development and commercial housing; and healthcare, wellness, and resort services.

The sidewalks on Hung Vuong street in Quang Tri province are under renovation. (Photo: VNA)
The sidewalks on Hung Vuong street in Quang Tri province are under renovation. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri has approved a list of 103 priority investment projects for the 2026–2030 period, aiming to attract both domestic and foreign investors to high-potential sectors and drive socio-economic development in the new era.

The 103 projects are categorised into seven fields, comprising two projects in energy; three in logistics; 38 in tourism, services, and trade; seven in green and high-tech agriculture; 32 in industry, industrial zones, and production infrastructure; 16 in urban development and commercial housing; and five in healthcare, wellness, and resort services.

In tourism, services and trade, Quang Tri is focusing on attracting investment in eco-tourism and resort areas, commercial services, entertainment facilities and large-scale tourism complexes. Many projects are planned for areas with advantages in natural landscapes, cave systems, beaches and urban centres.

Notable projects on the list include the Cua Viet coastal resort and entertainment complex with a golf course, covering 250 ha; the Mui Treo–Ru Ba tourism and service area, spanning 198.98 ha; the Bao Ninh coastal eco-tourism area, covering 170 ha; and the Bau Tro–La Phu eco-tourism area, covering 120 ha. Several other eco-tourism and resort projects, ranging in size from several dozen to hundreds of hectares, have also been included in the priority list.

In industry, industrial zones, and production infrastructure, the province is prioritising investment in infrastructure for industrial parks and clusters, production plants, and processing and manufacturing projects. The list includes industrial park infrastructure projects covering hundreds of hectares such as Quang Trach Industrial Park, at 350 ha; Tay Bac Quan Hau Industrial Park, at 262 ha; and Quang Trach Supporting Industrial Park, at 102.2 ha.

In addition to infrastructure development, Quang Tri is also inviting investment in the manufacturing of automotive components and spare parts, mechanical engineering, the production and assembly of electrical and electronic equipment, the processing of agricultural and forestry products, and various other industrial sectors.

The logistics sector features three projects, including the construction of the Bac Quang Binh Logistics Centre, covering 100 ha; the Nam Dong Ha ward Logistics Services Centre, spanning 27.69 ha; and the Ba Don ward Logistics Services Area, covering 3.48 ha. The projects aim to develop warehousing, cargo transshipment and distribution facilities, as well as transport support services, thereby improving trade connectivity and reducing logistics costs for businesses.

In the energy sector, Quang Tri is calling for investment in two projects: the Hai Ninh–Quang Tri offshore wind power plant and the Quang Trach liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plant. The projects are to tap local energy potential, develop energy infrastructure and meet the needs of production and economic growth.

The province is also paying attention to green and high-tech agriculture, urban development and commercial housing, and healthcare, wellness and resort services. Agricultural projects will focus on high-tech production, concentrated farming areas, agro-processing and increased product value. Urban and commercial housing projects aim to expand urban spaces, improve service infrastructure and meet residents' housing needs./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Quang Tri #investment projects #high-tech agriculture #investment in Quang Tri #eco-tourism Quang Tri
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