Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on the morning of November 17 to begin their programme of attending the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and conducting bilateral engagements in China from November 17 to 20.



At Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, the Vietnamese leader and his entourage were welcomed by Guangdong provincial leaders, China’s Protocol Department leaders, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei and his spouse, as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in China and hundreds of Chinese children.



The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week is being held in Shenzhen under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”, with three practical priorities: Openness, Innovation, Cooperation.



Since its establishment in 1989, the APEC forum has, through nearly four decades of development, continued to affirm its position as a leading regional economic cooperation mechanism. It has pioneered and promoted economic, trade and investment liberalisation in the region and around the world, making important contributions to economic growth and maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific. APEC cooperation focuses on three main pillars, namely trade and investment liberalisation; business facilitation; and economic and technical cooperation, capacity building, and equitable and sustainable development.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly arrive in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on the morning of November 17 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam became an official APEC member at the 10th APEC Ministerial Meeting, comprising foreign and economic ministers, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 15, 1998. This marked a milestone in the forum’s expansion, bringing its membership to 21 economies.



The 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week marks the handover of the APEC host role from China to Vietnam for 2027. This is not only an important milestone in Vietnam’s nearly 30 years of participation in APEC, but also an opportunity for the country to affirm its standing, credibility, responsibility and increasingly strong capacity to coordinate regional cooperation, following its two previous terms as host.



General Secretary and President Lam’s visit is expected to provide fresh impetus for regional economic integration, strengthen confidence in trade, investment and mutually beneficial cooperation, and reaffirm Vietnam’s commitment to the forum. It will also help ensure thorough preparations for Vietnam’s APEC 2027 host year and promote deeper, more substantive development of Vietnam-China relations. As an active, proactive and responsible member, Vietnam stands ready to work with other economies to build an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community./.