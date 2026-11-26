Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan are working to consolidate political trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen bilateral ties across multiple fields, building on recent high-level exchanges and growing economic opportunities.



A further step in these efforts came on November 25, when Vietnamese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nguyen Thanh Le presented his credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the Yntymak Ordo Presidential Palace in Bishkek.



At the ceremony, President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Ambassador Le on his appointment, expressing confidence that he would make positive contributions to consolidating friendship, strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam.



Recent high-level visits and contacts have helped strengthen political trust and open up new prospects for bilateral cooperation. Notably, the official visit to Vietnam by Kyrgyz Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev in March 2025 and the meeting between Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek in August 2026 were important milestones, reflecting the leaders' commitment to further deepening bilateral ties.



During these engagements, the two sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges, maintain high-level contacts and political consultations, and effectively implement existing agreements. Stronger connections among agencies, organisations and businesses of the two countries are expected to translate cooperation orientations into concrete programmes and projects, delivering practical benefits to their people and businesses.



Economic, trade and investment cooperation holds considerable untapped potential. The two countries are well positioned to strengthen market connectivity, capitalise on the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, and expand cooperation in transport, agriculture and tourism.



Projects undertaken by Vietnamese companies in Kyrgyzstan in the energy and urban infrastructure sectors are helping broaden the scope of bilateral relations. Meanwhile, cultural and educational cooperation, along with people-to-people exchanges, continues to provide a foundation for greater mutual understanding and closer friendship between the two peoples.



Le affirmed his commitment to promoting Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan relations across political, diplomatic, economic, trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchange fields.



The Kyrgyz side expressed its readiness to coordinate with and support the ambassador in successfully fulfilling his mission, contributing to the further development of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan./.

VNA