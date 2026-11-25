Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported on November 24 by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 24 called on the entire Party, people and armed forces, as well as Vietnamese at home and abroad, to nurture the country's culture with responsibility, compassion and a commitment to national development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the Hanoi ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference on November 24. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader made the call at a Hanoi ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference (November 24, 1946 – 2026). The event was jointly organised by the CPV Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Read full story



- A ceremony marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the US, on November 23.



On the occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a message to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman, Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Coly Seck, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited victims of an explosion on Nguyen Van Tuyet street in Dong Da ward, Hanoi, who are receiving treatment at Saint Paul General Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital, on the afternoon of November 24.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits a victim of the Hanoi blast (Photo: VNA)

He was accompanied by Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang; Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang; and representatives of several ministries and agencies and Hanoi authorities. Read full story



- The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse is expected to foster ties between the two countries bilaterally as well as under the CLMV and ACMECS frameworks, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.



The Lao PM will also attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV-12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS-11) in Hanoi from November 27 to 28, at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. Read full story



- Vietnam and Australia agreed to strengthen development cooperation, focusing on sustainable economic growth, human resource development, innovation and inclusive development, at the second annual Vietnam-Australia Development Dialogue 2026 held in Hanoi on November 23.

Representatives of Vietnam and Australia sign a joint statement outlining agreed priorities under the four pillars of the DPP. (Photo: Organising Committee)

The dialogue was co-chaired by Nguyen Quoc Phuong, Director General of the Department of Debt Management and External Finance under the Ministry of Finance, and Renee Deschamps, Australian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam. Read full story



- As Vietnam marks its first-ever Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference in 1946, Vietnamese cultural life in Laos is flourishing, bringing warmth and a strong sense of identity to the overseas community.



The recent series of cultural and artistic exchanges in Vientiane, notably the Vietnamese Culinary and Cultural Day 2026 in Laos organised by the Vietnamese Embassy on November 19, has once again highlighted the enduring appeal of Vietnamese cultural identity among expatriates and their Lao and international friends. Read full story



- A ceremony to inaugurate and hand over the Vang Vieng District Hospital expansion project, a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam, was held on November 23 in Viengkeo village, Vang Vieng district, Vientiane province.



Addressing the event, Vice President of the Vientiane provincial Administration Committee Siviengxay Olaboun said the project reflects the enduring affection and care that Vietnam has for Laos. Read full story



- A creative night-time economy venue featuring the “Hanoi memories” cultural space was inaugurated in Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi, on November 23, offering visitors an interactive journey through the capital's cultural heritage and traditional way of life.

A folk art performance at the “Hanoi Memories” cultural space during its opening ceremony. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Located at 11A Ngu Xa street, the venue is designed as a “museum without glass cases”, showcasing traditional crafts, historic streets and everyday life in Hanoi across different periods, while opening up new opportunities for the development of night-time tourism in the Truc Bach area. Read full story



- The World Health Organization (WHO) has published an article highlighting one of the most important lessons from a pioneering initiative that has placed Vietnam among the first countries – alongside Canada – testing indicators aligned with the WHO operational framework for building climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems.



Titled “Vietnam helps shape a global framework for climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems,” the article wrote that in a health facility in Vietnam’s northern, mountainous Dien Bien province, staff regularly prepare for flash floods, landslides, extreme rainfall and drinking water that is contaminated after disasters. Emergency plans are in place, infrastructure has been strengthened, and health workers understand the risks that extreme weather can pose to health services./. Read full story



