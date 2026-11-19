Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has affirmed that Vietnam welcomes APEC businesses and international investors seeking to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, establish long-term strategic partnerships, share knowledge and technology, strengthen business capacity and create new value.



The top Vietnamese leader delivered a keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 on the afternoon of November 18 as part of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Shenzhen on November 18 for the US-APEC Business Coalition delegation and several leading regional executives, as part of his trip to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral engagements in China.



General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam-US relations have come a long way in more than three decades, moving from differences to trust through sincere dialogue and up to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Trade and investment ties have made remarkable strides, and the strategic cooperation space between the two countries is expanding alongside Vietnam’s economic momentum in the new era. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man called on ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to leverage the strengths of parliamentary diplomacy while addressing the first plenary session of the 47th General Assembly of the AIPA, which was held in Manila on the afternoon of November 18.



He proposed three major priorities for this direction. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau received Dr. Marcin Czepelak, Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 18.



Speaking highly of the achievements of the PCA’s Hanoi Office over its four years of operation, Chau expressed his hope that the first international hearing will soon be held in Vietnam, paving the way for the country to become a trusted venue for dispute settlement, chosen by countries in the region and around the world. Read full story



- A Vietnamese inter-agency delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan paid a working visit to Beijing and Hong Kong (China) from November 16 to 18 to promote cooperation in international law.



On November 16, at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Beijing, Tuan, acting on behalf of the Vietnamese President, signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed). Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos showcased the country's culinary and cultural heritage at the 2026 Diplomatic Tea Party held in Vientiane on November 18.



Organised annually by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event brings together female diplomats, foreign affairs officials and spouses of diplomats and representatives of international organisations in Laos, providing a platform for cultural exchange and friendship. Read full story



- Regular and hands-on cultural exchanges involving Japanese communities can help deepen mutual understanding and trust between Vietnam and Japan, Cao Thanh Dinh, Founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan told the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).



Drawing on his experience with exchanges and engagement in Hiroshima, Dinh said Japanese audiences are attracted to Vietnamese culture through familiar elements such as cuisine, coffee, ao dai, folk music and hospitality. However, sharing stories about Vietnamese people, families and daily life can help turn initial curiosity into deeper interest. Read full story./.

VNA