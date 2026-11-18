Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Shenzhen on November 18 for the US-APEC Business Coalition delegation and several leading regional executives, as part of his trip to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral engagements in China.



General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam–US relations have come a long way in more than three decades, moving from differences to trust through sincere dialogue and up to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Trade and investment ties have made remarkable strides, and the strategic cooperation space between the two countries is expanding alongside Vietnam’s economic momentum in the new era.



The leader shared that Vietnam is moving towards a development model built on self-reliance, innovation, humanity, sustainability, and international integration.



For the 2026-2030 period, Vietnam targets double-digit economic growth, identifying science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as top breakthroughs, high-quality human resources as the foundation, the private sector as the most important growth driver, and the foreign-invested sector as an integral part of the economy.

Participants at the meeting pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

To achieve these goals, Vietnam will prioritise attracting foreign investment projects with high technology, knowledge and added value, while developing domestic suppliers and enabling Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in global value chains.



The top Vietnamese leader expressed his confidence that the country’s new development orientations will create further opportunities for US businesses. Its priority sectors also match the strengths and experience of US enterprises, providing a basis for elevating economic and trade ties, making breakthroughs in science and technology cooperation, and turning practical cooperation into a solid, long-term pillar of bilateral relations.



Outlining key directions for Vietnam–US economic cooperation in the coming period, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised the need to elevate economic and trade ties to deliver greater value and benefits to people and businesses in both countries; make breakthroughs in bilateral science and technology collaboration; and step up financial and investment cooperation based on partnership and shared interests.



To facilitate investment, he shared that Vietnam is working to upgrade its stock market, develop investment funds, expand capital channels for public-private partnership (PPP) projects, and establish the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. These reforms will provide investors with more tools and channels for participation, while offering greater flexibility in capital management. Vietnam is committed to protecting investors’ capital and legitimate rights and interests, maintaining stable and predictable policies, and remaining ready to listen to and work with investors to resolve difficulties so as to turn today’s engagement into shared success.



Expressing sincere appreciation to the US business community for its significant contributions to Vietnam’s development and bilateral relations over the past more than three decades, the General Secretary and President called on US firms to continue accompanying Vietnam, serving as a bridge and offering objective perspectives to the US administration to help foster stable and sustainable bilateral ties and bring greater practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries.



He also noted that in 2027, Vietnam will host APEC for the third time. Fully aware of its responsibility for the region’s shared future, Vietnam wishes to work with member economies to contribute actively to growth, prosperity and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific, he stated, welcoming the participation and support of the US business community in this process.



Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, said Vietnam’s market has strong growth potential and remains a strategic destination for US firms.



The US companies want to widen trade and investment cooperation and deliver concrete gains for both sides, she said. She also congratulated Vietnam on hosting APEC Year 2027, believing that it will add momentum to regional economic connectivity.



Executives from Procter & Gamble, Hewlett Packard, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, Pfizer, Google, Mastercard and UL Solutions praised Vietnam’s socio-economic gains and welcomed progress in the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in trade and investment and talks on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement.



They lauded Vietnam’s growth policies, including institutional breakthroughs, science – technology and innovation as growth drivers, and a better investment climate. They called Vietnam a strategic market and wished to expand projects in technology and digital economy, aviation, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, finance and banking.



Expressing confidence in Vietnam’s leadership, they voiced desire to keep expanding investment, foster trade ties and partner with Vietnam through APEC Year 2027. They congratulated Vietnam on hosting APEC 2027 and said they are ready to contribute actively to its success./.