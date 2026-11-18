Beijing (VNA) - Chinese media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily Online, China Daily, Global Times and China News Service, on November 17 extensively covered the working visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.



Reporting on the talks between General Secretary and President Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Xinhua and Guangming Online highlighted General Secretary and President Xi’s emphasis on the close exchanges maintained by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent years. These exchanges have resulted in important common perceptions on accelerating the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance and elevate it to a higher level, bringing bilateral relations to new heights. He affirmed that China stands ready to strengthen exchanges and share governance experience with Vietnam, firmly support each other and deepen exchanges on Party governance, thereby contributing to new achievements in socialism and national development in both countries.



He also called on the two sides to enhance mutual trust and solidarity and deepen comprehensive cooperation. Priorities include strengthening multidimensional connectivity, promoting the integration of interests, accelerating the development of smart border gates and cross-border economic cooperation zones, and expanding cooperation in digital transformation, green development and low-carbon growth, as well as exploring collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) application.



The Chinese leader also stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young people, and the successful organisation of the “China-Vietnam Tourism Cooperation Year”. He called for properly managing maritime differences, steadily promoting maritime cooperation, and enhancing coordination within the United Nations, ASEAN-China cooperation and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation frameworks.



Earlier, shortly after the aircraft carrying General Secretary and President Lam landed at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, a number of Chinese media organisations, including Guangdong Radio and Television, China News Service, Shenzhen Media Group and Guangming Online, reported on and published images of the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation.



Guangdong Radio and Television described China and Vietnam as socialist neighbours and members of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. It noted that the Party and Government of Vietnam consistently regard developing relations with China as a top priority and a strategic choice. As Vietnam will host APEC 2027, General Secretary and President Lam’s participation in this year’s activities also provides an opportunity to make good preparations for next year’s event.



Meanwhile, Shenzhen Media Group stressed that Vietnam will assume the role as APEC host in 2027, noting that the Vietnamese leader’s working visit is not only aimed at attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week but also at preparing for the next chapter of Asia-Pacific cooperation./.

VNA